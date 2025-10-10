Genshin Impact Luna II banners revealed

Genshin Impact has finally announced the banners for the upcoming version Luna II update. The new version will release a new 5-star character named Nefer. Additionally, Travelers can look forward to rerun banners for three amazing characters, including an Archon. Each Event Wish will last three weeks, so players can plan their pulls accordingly.

This article covers all the 5-star characters who will be available on the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna II banners and their release schedule.

Genshin Impact Luna II banners schedule

Phase I - October 22, 2025

Nefer and Furina banners are in the first half (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of the version Luna II will be released on October 22, 2025. Listed below are all the characters who will be on the banners during this half:

Nefer (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

Nefer will debut in the first half of the new update. She is a 5-star Dendro unit that uses a Catalyst. Furina will also get another rerun banner alongside the head of the Curatorium of Secrets. She is one of the best support and sub-DPS units in the game, so anyone looking for a good Hydro character can try their luck on her Event Wish.

Meanwhile, the weapon banner in the first half will feature the following items:

Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

Reliquary of Truth is Nefer's signature weapon, while Splendor of Tranquil Waters is Furina's signature weapon. These Event Wishes will only be available for three weeks.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer pre-farm guide, as per leaks

Phase II - November 11, 2025

Arlecchino and Zhongli banners are in Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase II of Genshin Impact Luna II will begin on November 11, 2025, and will feature the following rerun banners:

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Zhongli (5-star Geo)

Arlecchino is set to return for her long-awaited second rerun. She is one of the best Pyro main DPS units in the game, and Travelers looking for a good damage dealer can pull for her. Meanwhile, Zhongli will get his sixth rerun banner. He is an amazing support unit that provides a very strong shield.

The weapon banner in the second half will feature the following items:

Crimson Moon's Semblance (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Vortex Vanquisher (5-star Polearm)

Crimson Moon's Semblance is Arlecchino's signature weapon, and Vortex Vanquisher is Zhongli's signature weapon.

These banners will also last three weeks, so Travelers will have enough time to farm Primogems and pull for their favorite characters.

