Genshin Impact developers have announced that Nefer is a Dendro character who will be playable during the Luna II version. She was introduced to Travelers during the Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I Archon Quest. Although HoYoverse has not officially revealed the gameplay and animations for Nefer, leakers such as Dimbreath and Mero have shared the entire kit, including animations and ascension materials for this character.Some gamers might wonder if they could pre-farm the required materials for Nefer before her release. Based on leaks, the answer to this question is yes, you will be able to pre-farm all the materials needed to upgrade Nefer, except for her boss drops.This article outlines all the rumored materials needed to level up Nefer and her talents in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.All of Nefer's materials are available in Genshin Impact except oneNefer Ascension materialsHere's a list of the rumored Ascension materials which you might need to ascend Nefer till level 90:Mora - 7,100,000Hero's Wit - 419Nagadus Emerald Sliver - 1Nagadus Emerald Fragment - 9Nagadus Emerald Chunk - 9Nagadus Emerald Gemstone - 6Moonfall Silver - 168Tattered Warrant - 18Immaculate Warrant - 30Frost-Etched Warrant - 36Radiant Antler - 46You can farm for all of these materials except her boss materials, Raidant Antler. A prominent leaker, Kuroo, claimed that a new boss, titled Frostnight Herra, is rumored to be released in the Genshin Impact Luna II version. The Radiant Antler materials are rumored to be the boss drops of this enemy. Thus, to get these materials for Nefer, you will have to wait for the release of the new update.The Warrant materials are dropped by Fatui Oprichniki enemies, who can be found in the new Nod-Krai region. Moonfall Silver is a new Local Specialty material that has also been introduced with the latest region. You can pre-farm these materials, as they can be found in various locations throughout the Nod-Krai region.Since Nefer is a Dendro character, you will need the Nagadus Emerald Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones to ascend her to level 90. You can obtain these materials by defeating bosses like Dendro Hypostasis, Jadeplume Terrorshroom, Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King, and Radiant Moonfly.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer leaks: Skill, burst, passives, and constellationsNefer Talent upgrade materialsHere are the materials required to upgrade Nefer's Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst to level 10:Teachings of Elysium - 9Guide to Elysium - 63Philosophies of Elysium - 114Tattered Warrant - 18Immaculate Warrant - 66Frost-Etched Warrant - 93Ascended Sample: Rook - 18Crown of Insight - 3The Elysium books are available in the Nod-Krai's talent domain, Lightless Capital, on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Ascended Sample: Rook materials are the weekly drops from The Game Before the Gate enemy. To unlock this weekly boss, you must complete the Paralogism Archon Quest.Also read: Nod-Krai enemy locations in Genshin ImpactNefer signature weapon materialsBased on leaks, Nefer's signature weapon is a Catalyst, titled Reliquary of Truth, and is rumored to be released during the Luna II version. These are all the materials required to upgrade this weapon to level 90:Oasis Garden's Reminiscence - 5Oasis Garden's Kindness - 14Oasis Garden's Mourning - 14Oasis Garden's Truth - 6Lightless Bone - 23Glowing Remains - 27Radiant Exoskeleton - 41Fungal Spores - 15Luminescent Pollen - 23Crystalline Cyst Dust - 27The Oasis Garden materials are available in Sumeru's weapon materials domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Lightless Bone, Glowing Remains, and Radiant Exoskeleton materials can be obtained by defeating the new Radiant Beast enemies, introduced in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. They can be found in various locations throughout the Nod-Krai region.To farm the Fungal materials, you need to defeat various Fungi enemies from the Sumeru region. However, to get these materials, you cannot use Pyro or Electro characters to defeat these enemies. Using these elements will cause the Fungi to get activated or scorched, and you will receive the State-Shifted Fungus materials instead.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer signature weapon leaked