Genshin Impact Moonfall Silver locations and farming guide

Moonfall Silver is a new Nod-Krai Local Specialty, introduced in Genshin Impact Luna I. It is used to ascend the 5-star Dendro character Lauma, and can be found in the Hiisi Island region of Nod-Krai. You can get a total of 70 Moonfall Silver in one go, with the majority of the materials not locked behind any World quest. However, certain locations containing Moonfall Silver can only be accessed after completing the Genshin Impact Luna I Archon Quest.

Ad

This article provides the locations of all Moonfall Silver that can be collected in Nod-Krai, as well as a quick farming route for them.

Genshin Impact Moonfall Silver farming route

As mentioned, Moonfall Silver can be found only in one particular region in Nod-Krai, which is Hiisi Island. The following are the locations of all the Moonfall Silver you can currently collect in Genshin Impact Luna I, along with their farming routes:

Ad

Trending

Route #1

Route #1 for farming Moonfall Silver (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon, and follow the path straight north to collect six Moonfall Silver.

Ad

Route #2

Route #2 for farming Moonfall Silver (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Next, teleport to the waypoint northwest of the Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon, and collect the one Moonfall Silver present on ground level. From here, turn east and jump down into the cave to collect nine more Moonfall Silver.

Ad

Route #3

Route #3 for farming Moonfall Silver (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Light-Bathed Platform Teleport Waypoint, and head south (and later southwest) to collect 17 Moonfall Silver from this area.

Ad

Route #4

Route #4 for farming Moonfall Silver (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the Light-Bathed Platform Teleport Waypoint, and go north to collect a total of 14 Moonfall Silver.

Ad

Route #5

Route #5 for farming Moonfall Silver (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper Teleport Waypoint (northeast of the Lost Mooncourt Domain). Here you will find 10 Moonfall Silver, which you can collect by following the marked route.

Ad

Route #6

Route #5 for farming Moonfall Silver (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This location can be accessed only after completing the Genshin Impact Luna I Archon Quest, following which you can teleport to the underground Teleport Waypoint at the northwest edge of the Nod-Krai map. Once here, you can collect a total of 14 Moonfall Silver from this area.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.