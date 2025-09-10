Genshin Impact Moonfall Silver locations and farming guide

Moonfall Silver is a new Nod-Krai Local Specialty, introduced in Genshin Impact Luna I. It is used to ascend the 5-star Dendro character Lauma, and can be found in the Hiisi Island region of Nod-Krai. You can get a total of 70 Moonfall Silver in one go, with the majority of the materials not locked behind any World quest. However, certain locations containing Moonfall Silver can only be accessed after completing the Genshin Impact Luna I Archon Quest.
This article provides the locations of all Moonfall Silver that can be collected in Nod-Krai, as well as a quick farming route for them.
Genshin Impact Moonfall Silver farming route
As mentioned, Moonfall Silver can be found only in one particular region in Nod-Krai, which is Hiisi Island. The following are the locations of all the Moonfall Silver you can currently collect in Genshin Impact Luna I, along with their farming routes:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Route #1
Teleport to the Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon, and follow the path straight north to collect six Moonfall Silver.
Route #2
Next, teleport to the waypoint northwest of the Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon, and collect the one Moonfall Silver present on ground level. From here, turn east and jump down into the cave to collect nine more Moonfall Silver.
Route #3
Teleport to the Light-Bathed Platform Teleport Waypoint, and head south (and later southwest) to collect 17 Moonfall Silver from this area.
Route #4
Teleport back to the Light-Bathed Platform Teleport Waypoint, and go north to collect a total of 14 Moonfall Silver.
Route #5
Teleport to the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper Teleport Waypoint (northeast of the Lost Mooncourt Domain). Here you will find 10 Moonfall Silver, which you can collect by following the marked route.
Route #6
This location can be accessed only after completing the Genshin Impact Luna I Archon Quest, following which you can teleport to the underground Teleport Waypoint at the northwest edge of the Nod-Krai map. Once here, you can collect a total of 14 Moonfall Silver from this area.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.