Genshin Impact Nod-Krai talent materials domain location (Lightless Capital) 

The Genshin Impact Luna I version introduced a new region called Nod-Krai, and three new domains for artifacts, talent materials, and Weapon Ascension materials. Nod-Krai characters such as Lauma, Flins, and Aino will need some of these talent materials if you want to upgrade their talent levels.

Players may wonder how to access this new domain and if there are any prerequisites to unlock it. The short answer is that there aren't any requirements to unlock Nod-Krai's talent material domain.

This article provides a detailed guide on accessing the new Nod-Krai talent domain, Lightless Capital, in Genshin Impact.

Location and how to unlock the Lightless Capital domain for the Nod-Krai talent materials in Genshin Impact

Location of the Nod-Krai talent materials domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nod-Krai talent material domain, Lightless Capital, is near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop area in the Lempo Isle sub-area. To get there, you must unlock a few Teleport waypoints and a Statue of the New Moon.

Go to the Teleport Waypoint at Nasha Town

Teleport Waypoint at Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

The teleport waypoint in Nasha Town marked in the above image will be unlocked for all players. The first step to unlock the Nod-Krai talent materials domain is to unlock the Statue of the New Moon on the Lemo Isle sub-area.

To reach the location of this Statue, mark it on your map to track its location, and teleport to the Waypoint at Nasha Town.

Head to the top of the cliff using the new Nod-Krai mechanics

Climb to the top of this cliff (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the Waypoint at Nasha Town, continue straight until you find this new Kuuhenki mechanism. Over here, you can use this mechanism to easily get to the top of the cliff in front of you.

After reaching the top of this cliff, keep going straight, and you will find a teleport waypoint near the Adventurers' Guild in Nod-Krai.

Use the lift to get to the first floor

Use the lift to get to the first floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the Waypoint at the Adventurers' Guild in Nod-Krai, look to your right and you will spot another new mechanism. Use this new mechanism to get to the first floor.

After reaching the first floor, keep going straight and drop down to find the Statue of the New Moon in Lempo Isle. Interacting with this Statue will unlock the locations of all Waypoints on the Lempo Isle sub-area.

Follow the path to the Northern Training Ground Teleport Waypoint

Follow the path to the Northern Training Ground Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you unlock the Statue of the New Moon for the Lempo Isle sub-area, this map will be unlocked for you. The closest Teleport Waypoint to the Nod-Krai talent materials domain is at the Northern Training Ground area.

Reaching this Waypoint is easy, as you can follow the yellow route from the Statue of the New Moon to get there.

Interact with the Lightless Capital domain to unlock it

Interact with the talent domain to unlock (Image via HoYoverse)

After unlocking the Teleport Waypoint at the Northern Training Ground area, look to your left and keep gliding downwards; you will spot the silhouette of this talent domain.

Once you're here, interact with the Lightless Capital domain to unlock it. You don't need to complete any puzzles or challenges to unlock it. Furthermore, you will get 5 Primogems and 500 Mora as rewards for discovering this domain.

Players can farm for all of these talent materials from the Lightless Capital domain:

Teachings of Moonlight

Guide to Moonlight

Philosophies of Moonlight

Teachings of Elysium

Guide to Elysium

Philosophies of Elysium

Teachings of Vagrancy

Guide to Vagrancy

Philosophies of Vagrancy

