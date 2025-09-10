Genshin Impact Luna I Statue of the New Moon locations

Genshin Impact Luna I is finally up and has released the long-awaited Nod-Krai region. The new map has three major areas called Paha Isle, Lempo Isle, and Hiisi Island. You find three Statues of the New Moon in these locations, and unlocking them will light up the entire Nod-Krai map, which will make it easier to navigate and travel around.
This article will guide you to the locations of all three Statues of the New Moon in Nod-Krai.
All 3 Nod-Krai Statue of the New Moon locations in Genshin Impact
Lempo Isle Statue of the New Moon location
The first Statue of the New Moon is located in Lempo Isle. You can start by using the preactivated teleportation waypoint in Nasha Town and going northwest until you see the Adventurer's Guild. You can find the Statue behind the building. Next, interact with it to activate and light up the Lempo Isle map.
Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon
After lighting up the Lempo Isle map, head west and activate all the teleportation waypoints along the way. You can find the Statue of the New Moon above a large rock in Frostmoon Enclave, the southeasternmost point in Hiisi Island.
Paha Isle Statue of the New Moon
Once you've lit up the Hiisi Island, return to the Statue of the New Moon in Lempo Isle and head north. Traveling through Barrowmoss Barrens and Blue Amber Lake is advised since you can also activate the waypoints in these locations, which will later help you travel faster.
In any case, the last Nod-Krai Statue of the New Moon is located near the shoreline east of the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau. Once there, you will find a few Fatui mobs near the Statue. Defeat them to access the Statue of the New Moon and light up the Paha Isle map.
Once you've unlocked the entire Nod-Krai map, you will also get the Continental Explorer: Moonlit Isles (I) achievement.
