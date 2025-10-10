Genshin Impact Luna II events and rewards

The Genshin Impact Luna II livestream has revealed all the events for the upcoming update. This version will have four new events, including the flagship event. Travelers can participate in all of them to obtain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, character ascension materials, and weapon level-up materials. Additionally, players can obtain a free copy of Collei from the flagship event.

This article will cover all the events in Genshin Impact Luna II, along with the rewards that can be obtained by completing them.

All events and rewards in Genshin Impact Luna II

Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center

Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center is the flagship event (Image via HoYoverse)

Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center is the flagship event in version Luna II, which will take place in Sumeru. There will be three game modes in the event called Mechanical Puzzle-Parsing Paradigm, Skillful Scouting, and Safe Engagement Training. Travelers can complete them to obtain the following rewards:

Collei (free copy)

Primogem

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Sanctifying Unction

Talent level-up materials

Hero's Wit

Character ascension materials

Mora

Crown of Insight

During the event, Travelers will also meet characters from Sumeru and complete a series of quests.

Saurian Sojourn

New event featuring Saurians (Image via HoYoverse)

Saurian Sojourn is a new event that will feature several challenges that Travelers must complete while indwelling a Saurian. Players must overcome various obstacles, complete objectives such as collecting Adventure Coins, and reach the finish line.

Travelers can obtain the following rewards by completing all the challenges in Sarian Sojourn:

Primogems

Weapon ascension materials

Sanctifying Unction

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Dance Dance Dynamic Disco

A co-op dancing event (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, Dance Dance Dynamic Disco is an event with dancing challenges. Travelers must enter the co-op mode and follow the leader's instructions to gain points. Players can obtain the following rewards by completing it:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wit

Character talent level-up materials

Overflowing Abundance

Limited-time double character talent level-up and weapon ascension materials drop (Image via HoYoverse)

Overflowing Abundance is a limited-time event during which Travelers can obtain double talent and weapon ascension material drops from domains. The extra rewards can only be obtained three times a day using Original Resin, so it will be a good time to farm the materials.

