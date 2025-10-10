Genshin Impact Luna II events and rewards

The Genshin Impact Luna II livestream has revealed all the events for the upcoming update. This version will have four new events, including the flagship event. Travelers can participate in all of them to obtain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, character ascension materials, and weapon level-up materials. Additionally, players can obtain a free copy of Collei from the flagship event.
This article will cover all the events in Genshin Impact Luna II, along with the rewards that can be obtained by completing them.
All events and rewards in Genshin Impact Luna II
Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center
Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center is the flagship event in version Luna II, which will take place in Sumeru. There will be three game modes in the event called Mechanical Puzzle-Parsing Paradigm, Skillful Scouting, and Safe Engagement Training. Travelers can complete them to obtain the following rewards:
- Collei (free copy)
- Primogem
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Sanctifying Unction
- Talent level-up materials
- Hero's Wit
- Character ascension materials
- Mora
- Crown of Insight
During the event, Travelers will also meet characters from Sumeru and complete a series of quests.
Saurian Sojourn
Saurian Sojourn is a new event that will feature several challenges that Travelers must complete while indwelling a Saurian. Players must overcome various obstacles, complete objectives such as collecting Adventure Coins, and reach the finish line.
Travelers can obtain the following rewards by completing all the challenges in Sarian Sojourn:
- Primogems
- Weapon ascension materials
- Sanctifying Unction
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Mora
Dance Dance Dynamic Disco
As the name suggests, Dance Dance Dynamic Disco is an event with dancing challenges. Travelers must enter the co-op mode and follow the leader's instructions to gain points. Players can obtain the following rewards by completing it:
- Primogems
- Mora
- Hero's Wit
- Character talent level-up materials
Overflowing Abundance
Overflowing Abundance is a limited-time event during which Travelers can obtain double talent and weapon ascension material drops from domains. The extra rewards can only be obtained three times a day using Original Resin, so it will be a good time to farm the materials.
