Genshin Impact Local Legend Battlegoat and Ironclaw guide: Location, tips, and achievements

Genshin Impact 5.5 released five new Local Legends — Battlegoat and Ironclaw bosses were some of the additions. Although it is a fun boss to fight, being reckless might cause you to lose the battle easily. Moreover, the boss has three different achievements to gain 35 Primogems.

This article will discuss the tips, tricks, locations, and achievements of the newest Local Legend in Genshin Impact, Battlegoat, and Ironclaw.

How to defeat the Local Legend Battlegoat and Ironclaw in Genshin Impact 5.5

Battlegoat and Ironclaw's location

Battlegoat and Ironclaw's location (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend is fairly easy to locate. You need to teleport to the new artifact domain in 5.5, Derelict Masonry Dock. Just turn left after reaching this location, and you will find two animals playing with each other, which are the new Local Legends.

How to defeat Battlegoat and Ironclaw

Tips to beat Battlegoat and Ironclaw (Image via HoYoverse)

At first glance, Battlegoat and Ironclaw might look harmless, as they don't even attack you until you attack them first. But they have a lot of HP and deal a lot of damage, as you can get killed by them before you realize it. You must also beat both enemies, as both are counted as one Local Legend.

There are two ways to defeat them: just beating them with normal DPS characters. The boss has another trick mechanism you can use to deal much damage. Battlegoat occasionally charges toward the active character, and you can hide behind Ironclaw so that both bosses bump into each other.

Once they bump into each other three times, Ironclaw gains a special shield, and upon contact with Battlegoat, both of them are immobilized for some time.

Tips to defeat Battlegoat and Ironclaw

Here are some tips to defeat Battlegoat and Ironclaw:

Make sure to utilize the boss's special mechanism, as it will deal a lot of damage and make it easier for you to complete the fight.

Any DPS character would work, as the boss has no specific elemental res.

Dodge the charge attacks of Battlegoat, as it will deal a lot of damage and can kill most characters with two to three hits.

Achievement list for the Local Legend

Battlegoat and Ironclaw's achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

The boss has fairly easy achievements when compared to most Local Legends. Here are the three achievements of this boss:

Achievement 1 - This requires you to defeat the boss normally, granting you five Primogems.

- This requires you to defeat the boss normally, granting you five Primogems. Achievement 2 - The second achievement requires you to use the boss's mechanism twice during a fight. Remember that you should make Battlegoat hit Ironclaw four times to deal a lot of damage and accomplish this once. You get 10 Primogems after completing this achievement.

- The second achievement requires you to use the boss's mechanism twice during a fight. Remember that you should make Battlegoat hit Ironclaw four times to deal a lot of damage and accomplish this once. You get 10 Primogems after completing this achievement. Achievement 3 - This one is easy to complete, as you need to defeat Battlegoat and Ironclaw, and at the same time, they unleash their special mechanism. So, bring down the HP of the boss as low as possible and wait until Battlegoat starts its special attack. Completing this last challenge grants you 20 Primogems.

