Genshin Impact Luna I second phase events schedule

Genshin Impact has announced the complete event schedule for the second phase of its ongoing version Luna I. This half will release three events and also give away the long-awaited rewards for the game's fifth anniversary. Travelers can obtain a decent amount of Primogems and Intertwined Fates, worth over 20 pulls, from these events.

This article will cover the complete schedule for events in the second phase of Genshin Impact Luna I.

Genshin Impact Luna I second half event schedule and rewards

Silvery Flux - Daily Login

Version Luna I anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Silvery Flux is the anniversary event in version Luna I, which will begin on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (server time). Travelers can log in to the game to obtain the following rewards:

Intertwined Fate x 10

Mora x 80,000

Dust of Enlightenment x 1

Hero's Wit x 8

Primogem x 1,600

Sanctifying Elixir x 1

Fragile Resin x 1

"Ujola Cat" x 1

Two seater "Rotor Hovering Daybed" x 1

Some of the anniversary rewards can be claimed from the event menu and will be available until October 21, 2025. The rest can be claimed via in-game mail until the end of version Luna I.

Lightgleaner's Journey

Lightgleaner's Journey photography event (Image via HoYoverse)

Lightgleaner's Journey is a new photography event, similar to the Mementos of Teyvat. It will start on October 10, 2025, at 10 am and end on October 21, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time). During the event, Travelers must visit the designated photo-taking spots and the event Kamera to capture scenes according to the challenge requirements.

Here are the rewards that can be obtained in Lightgleaner's Journey:

Primogem x420

Character talent level-up material

Hero's Wit

Overflowing Favor

Overflowing Favor - Double artifact drops (Image via HoYoverse)

Overflowing Favor is a limited-time event during which Travelers can obtain double artifact drops three times a day from the Domain of Blessings using Original Resin. It will be available from October 6, 2025, 4 am to October 13, 2025, 3:59 am (server time).

Imaginarium Theater

Opening and guest characters in Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

The Imaginarium Theater will also reset on October 1, 2025. The new cycle will feature the following opening characters:

Yelan

Aino

Varesa

Iansan

Itto

Gorou

Additionally, the following will appear as Special Guest Stars:

Lauma

Baizhu

Charlotte

Ifa

This concludes the complete event schedule for Genshin Impact Luna I Phase II.

