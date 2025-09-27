Genshin Impact Luna I second phase events schedule

Genshin Impact has announced the complete event schedule for the second phase of its ongoing version Luna I. This half will release three events and also give away the long-awaited rewards for the game's fifth anniversary. Travelers can obtain a decent amount of Primogems and Intertwined Fates, worth over 20 pulls, from these events.
This article will cover the complete schedule for events in the second phase of Genshin Impact Luna I.
Genshin Impact Luna I second half event schedule and rewards
Silvery Flux - Daily Login
Silvery Flux is the anniversary event in version Luna I, which will begin on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (server time). Travelers can log in to the game to obtain the following rewards:
- Intertwined Fate x 10
- Mora x 80,000
- Dust of Enlightenment x 1
- Hero's Wit x 8
- Primogem x 1,600
- Sanctifying Elixir x 1
- Fragile Resin x 1
- "Ujola Cat" x 1
- Two seater "Rotor Hovering Daybed" x 1
Some of the anniversary rewards can be claimed from the event menu and will be available until October 21, 2025. The rest can be claimed via in-game mail until the end of version Luna I.
Lightgleaner's Journey
Lightgleaner's Journey is a new photography event, similar to the Mementos of Teyvat. It will start on October 10, 2025, at 10 am and end on October 21, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time). During the event, Travelers must visit the designated photo-taking spots and the event Kamera to capture scenes according to the challenge requirements.
Here are the rewards that can be obtained in Lightgleaner's Journey:
- Primogem x420
- Character talent level-up material
- Hero's Wit
Overflowing Favor
Overflowing Favor is a limited-time event during which Travelers can obtain double artifact drops three times a day from the Domain of Blessings using Original Resin. It will be available from October 6, 2025, 4 am to October 13, 2025, 3:59 am (server time).
Imaginarium Theater
The Imaginarium Theater will also reset on October 1, 2025. The new cycle will feature the following opening characters:
- Yelan
- Aino
- Varesa
- Iansan
- Itto
- Gorou
Additionally, the following will appear as Special Guest Stars:
- Lauma
- Baizhu
- Charlotte
- Ifa
This concludes the complete event schedule for Genshin Impact Luna I Phase II.
