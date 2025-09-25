Time until Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards

By Hijam Tompok
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:15 GMT
Luna I anniversary rewards release countdown (Image via HoYoverse)
Luna I anniversary rewards release countdown (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has announced the schedule for the second phase of version Luna I. This includes the timings for the release of the rewards for the game's fifth anniversary. The rewards include 1600 Primogems, 10 Intertwined Fates, Serenitea Pot furnishing, a new pet, and more. Travelers can log in to the game after the freebies become available to claim them.

This article will feature a countdown that shows the time until the Version Luna I anniversary rewards are released across all servers in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards release date and countdown

Genshin Impact will celebrate its fifth anniversary on September 28, 2025. However, according to the event schedule for the second phase of Version Luna I, the rewards will be distributed on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (server time).

Since all the in-game servers follow different time zones, here are the countdowns that show the time until Luna I anniversary rewards are released:

Asia

The anniversary rewards will be released on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8) on the Asian server.

Europe

Travelers on the European server will receive the freebies on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+1) on the Asian server.

America

Finally, players will be able to obtain the rewards on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (UTC-5).

Version Luna I anniversary rewards

Version Luna I anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
Version Luna I anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the rewards for Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary.

  • Intertwined Fate x 10
  • Mora x 80,000
  • Dust of Enlightenment x 1
  • Hero's Wit x 8
  • Primogem x 1,600
  • Sanctifying Elixir x 1
  • Fragile Resin x 1
  • "Ujola Cat" x 1
  • Two seater "Rotor Hovering Daybed" x 1

Unfortunately, all the freebies will not be given away at once, and players will need to log in multiple times to claim them. Some of them will be available on the event menu, while others can be claimed via in-game mail.

The rewards obtained from the event menu will only be available until October 21, 2025. Meanwhile, the rewards sent via mail will be obtainable until the end of version Luna I, so make sure to claim everything on time.

