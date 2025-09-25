Time until Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards

Genshin Impact has announced the schedule for the second phase of version Luna I. This includes the timings for the release of the rewards for the game's fifth anniversary. The rewards include 1600 Primogems, 10 Intertwined Fates, Serenitea Pot furnishing, a new pet, and more. Travelers can log in to the game after the freebies become available to claim them.This article will feature a countdown that shows the time until the Version Luna I anniversary rewards are released across all servers in Genshin Impact.Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards release date and countdownGenshin Impact will celebrate its fifth anniversary on September 28, 2025. However, according to the event schedule for the second phase of Version Luna I, the rewards will be distributed on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (server time).Since all the in-game servers follow different time zones, here are the countdowns that show the time until Luna I anniversary rewards are released:AsiaThe anniversary rewards will be released on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8) on the Asian server.EuropeTravelers on the European server will receive the freebies on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+1) on the Asian server.AmericaFinally, players will be able to obtain the rewards on October 1, 2025, at 4 am (UTC-5).Version Luna I anniversary rewardsVersion Luna I anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)Here are all the rewards for Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary.Intertwined Fate x 10Mora x 80,000Dust of Enlightenment x 1Hero's Wit x 8Primogem x 1,600Sanctifying Elixir x 1Fragile Resin x 1&quot;Ujola Cat&quot; x 1Two seater &quot;Rotor Hovering Daybed&quot; x 1Unfortunately, all the freebies will not be given away at once, and players will need to log in multiple times to claim them. Some of them will be available on the event menu, while others can be claimed via in-game mail.The rewards obtained from the event menu will only be available until October 21, 2025. Meanwhile, the rewards sent via mail will be obtainable until the end of version Luna I, so make sure to claim everything on time.Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai articles:All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locationsLuna I quest list and their locationsTeam Rigor or Team Intuition quest guideBlues of the Old World quest guideHow to unlock Luna treasure compass?How to unlock Nod-Krai reputation systemAll Version Luna I achievements list