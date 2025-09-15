Genshin Impact Luna II 4-star weapons leaked

New leaks have surfaced suggesting that the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna II update will release three new weapons. Two of which are 4-star weapons, and both are expected to be pretty solid because they have CRIT second stats. Fortunately, the materials needed to level them up have also been leaked, so you can pre-farm them.This article will cover all the stats and effects of the two new 4-star weapons, along with the materials required to level them up in Genshin Impact.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Two new 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact Luna II leaked[HomDGCat 6.1v1] New Weapons byu/SpindleFlames inGenshin_Impact_LeaksHomDGCat is one of the most reliable sources for leaks, and they have leaked two new 4-star weapons that will be released in Genshin Impact Luna II. One of them is a Catalyst called the Froststar, and the other is a Polearm called Sacrificer's Staff.Here are the stats and effects of both weapons, along with the level-up materials.Froststar (Level 90)Base ATK: 510Second stat: CRIT DMG 55.1%Passive effect: For 10 seconds after a Charged Attack hits an opponent, Elemental Mastery is increased by 72/90/108/126/144. For 10 seconds after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, Elemental Master is increased by 48/60/82/84/96.Here are the materials that you will need to level up Froststar:Artful Device Fragment x3Artful Device Replica x9Artful Device Inheritance x9Artful Device Wish x4Frostnight's Glimmer x15Frostnight's Glow x18Frostnight's Glory x27Tattered Warrant x10Immaculate Warrant x15Frost-Etched Warrant x18 Sacrificer's Staff (Level 90)Base ATK: 620Second stat: CRIT Rate 9.2%Passive effect: For 6s after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% and Energy Recharge is increased by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field.Listed below are the materials required to level up Sacrifier's Staff:Ember of Long Night Flint x3Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9Flare of Long Night Flint x9Blaze of Long Night Flint x4Mistshroud Manifestation x15Mistshroud Plate x18Mistshroud Helmet x27Broken Drive Shaft x10Reinforced Drive Shaft x15Precision Drive Shaft x18Since version Luna I has already released a new 4-star event weapon called Etherlight Spindlelute, Genshin Impact is unlikely to release another in Luna II. Therefore, Sacrificer's Staff and Froststar are expected to be available on the limited-time weapon banner.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.