Genshin Impact Luna II 4-star weapons leaked

New leaks have surfaced suggesting that the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna II update will release three new weapons. Two of which are 4-star weapons, and both are expected to be pretty solid because they have CRIT second stats. Fortunately, the materials needed to level them up have also been leaked, so you can pre-farm them.

This article will cover all the stats and effects of the two new 4-star weapons, along with the materials required to level them up in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Two new 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact Luna II leaked

HomDGCat is one of the most reliable sources for leaks, and they have leaked two new 4-star weapons that will be released in Genshin Impact Luna II. One of them is a Catalyst called the Froststar, and the other is a Polearm called Sacrificer's Staff.

Here are the stats and effects of both weapons, along with the level-up materials.

Froststar (Level 90)

  • Base ATK: 510
  • Second stat: CRIT DMG 55.1%
  • Passive effect: For 10 seconds after a Charged Attack hits an opponent, Elemental Mastery is increased by 72/90/108/126/144. For 10 seconds after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, Elemental Master is increased by 48/60/82/84/96.
Here are the materials that you will need to level up Froststar:

  • Artful Device Fragment x3
  • Artful Device Replica x9
  • Artful Device Inheritance x9
  • Artful Device Wish x4
  • Frostnight's Glimmer x15
  • Frostnight's Glow x18
  • Frostnight's Glory x27
  • Tattered Warrant x10
  • Immaculate Warrant x15
  • Frost-Etched Warrant x18

Sacrificer's Staff (Level 90)

  • Base ATK: 620
  • Second stat: CRIT Rate 9.2%
  • Passive effect: For 6s after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% and Energy Recharge is increased by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field.
Listed below are the materials required to level up Sacrifier's Staff:

  • Ember of Long Night Flint x3
  • Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9
  • Flare of Long Night Flint x9
  • Blaze of Long Night Flint x4
  • Mistshroud Manifestation x15
  • Mistshroud Plate x18
  • Mistshroud Helmet x27
  • Broken Drive Shaft x10
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft x15
  • Precision Drive Shaft x18

Since version Luna I has already released a new 4-star event weapon called Etherlight Spindlelute, Genshin Impact is unlikely to release another in Luna II. Therefore, Sacrificer's Staff and Froststar are expected to be available on the limited-time weapon banner.

