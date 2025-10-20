Genshin Impact Luna II maintenance and server downtime schedule

Genshin Impact Luna II will be released on October 22, 2025, and the developers have announced the maintenance schedule for the new update. Usually, the server downtime only lasts five hours, but this time it is estimated to last seven hours because of the large amount of content. This includes the latest UGC named Miliastra Wonderland. Naturally, Travelers will be compensated accordingly.
This article covers the maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna II update.
Genshin Impact Luna II update maintenance schedule
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Genshin Impact Luna II update maintenance will begin on October 22, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), and is estimated to last seven hours. This means the new version will be released globally on October 22, 2025, at 1 pm (UTC+8).
Here's a list of the starting and ending timings of the version Luna II maintenance across different time zones:
America (October 21, 2025 - October 22, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 10 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 11 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 12 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 1 am
Europe (October 21, 2025 - October 22, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 6 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 7 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 8 am
Asia (October 22, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 10:30 am
- Philippine Time (PHT): 6 am - 1 pm
- Japan Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 2 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 2 pm
Travelers can also check out the countdown below to know the exact time left until the version Luna II update maintenance ends:
Once the maintenance is over and the new update is live, Travelers can check their in-game mail to collect the compensation. Thanks to the longer server downtime, players will receive more freebies than usual.
Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II banners revealed
Version Luna II preload is now available
HoYoverse has also released the pre-installation resource packages for version Luna II. Here's the estimated preload size:
- PC: 11 GB (Space required 12 GB)
- Mobile: 4 GB
The exact download size may slightly vary depending on the voice-over packs Travelers have installed. It is recommended to preload the update resources since it will allow players to enjoy the new content faster after the maintenance.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.