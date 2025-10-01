Genshin Impact Luna II livestream speculation

Before every new update, Genshin Impact livestreams a Special Program for that version, in which the developers reveal the upcoming content. The broadcast typically takes place 12 days before the new version goes live, so we can already predict the date for the version Luna II livestream program.
This article will further discuss the timings for the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream and some of the announcements that one can expect during the Special Program.
Note: The following info is based on leaks and speculations, and is subject to change.
Genshin Impact Luna II livestream expected date and time
The Genshin Impact Luna II update will be released on October 22, 2025. Since the developers conduct a Special Program 12 days before the new update goes live, Travelers can expect the livestream to start on October 10, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4).
Here's a list of timings for the version Luna II livestream across different time zones:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 10, 2025, at 5 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 10, 2025, at 7 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 10, 2025, at 8 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 10, 2025, at 2 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): October 10, 2025, at 3 pm
- India Standard Time (IST): October 10, 2025, at 5:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PST): October 10, 2025, at 8 pm
- Japan Standard Time (JST): October 10, 2025, at 9 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): October 10, 2025, at 9 pm
- Australian Eastern Time (AET): October 10, 2025, at 11 pm
Additionally, here is a universal countdown that shows the exact time left until the version Luna II livestream begins:
Version Luna II livestream expected announcements
Listed below are some of the announcements that Travelers can expect during the livestream:
- New character showcase - Nefer
- New weapons - Reliquary of Truth, Dawning Frost, and Sacrificer's Staff
- Banners
- New boss - Frostnight Herra
- Events
- Main story content
- UGC gamemode
- Genius Invokation TCG update
The livestream will also drop three new codes that players can redeem to get in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit. These codes will remain active only for a short period, so redeeming them as soon as possible is recommended.
