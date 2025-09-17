Genshin Impact Luna II quest leak reveals an unusual character appearing in Nod-Krai

The Genshin Impact Luna II version is expected to be released on October 22, 2025, along with a new playable character, Nefer. Early leaks by UTeyvat imply that this version will not be released with a new map expansion. Another leaker, HomDGCat, has claimed that two new Archon Quests are rumored to be released in the Luna II version.Furthermore, other leakers, such as Jelena and Uncle LC, have claimed that an unexpected character, Arlecchino, is rumored to appear in the main story for the Luna II version.This article looks at the potential reasons behind the character Arlecchino playing a significant role in the Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest.Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Also read: Genshin Impact: Remarkable chest locations in Paha IsleNew Genshin Impact leaks hint at Arlecchino appearing in the Nod-Krai region6.1 AQ linecount byu/The_Strifemaster inGenshin_Impact_LeaksA new leaker, Uncle LC, has shared details about some characters who might appear in an Archon Quest, rumored to be released in the Luna II version. They have also shared the number of voice lines for each character who could have an appearance in this quest.Among the characters rumored to appear in the Luna II version Archon Quest, fans were surprised to hear that Arlecchino might appear in the Nod-Krai region. Based on these leaks, it seems she may play a significant role in this quest.Also read: Best teams for Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral AbyssAnother leaker, Jelena, has claimed that Arlecchino might use her Boss model in the Archon Quest, which implies that she could be fighting someone in this quest. Some players speculate that she could be helping the Traveler in their rumored fight against Rerir.Arlecchino mentioned during her Story Quest that she will be working on Project Stuzha, alongside other Fatui Harbingers - Pantalone, Pulcinella, and Tartaglia. However, details about this special project were not revealed in this quest. Fans speculate that we might learn more about Project Stuzha, since Arlecchino is rumored to appear in the main story for the Luna II version.Sandrone mentions during the Song of the Welkin Moon: Act 2 quest, that a Fatui warrant has been issued to find Columbina, who left the Fatui, and is now hiding in Nod-Krai. Some players also speculate that Arlecchino could be searching for Columbina, under Pierro's orders. However, we would have to wait till the release of the Luna II version to know more about Arlecchino's intentions.Also read: Genshin Impact: Remarkable chest locations in Hiisi Island