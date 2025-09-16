Best teams for Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss for the Genshin Impact Luna I update was released on September 16, 2025, which included a new enemy lineup and buffs. Floors 11 and 12 of the latest Spiral Abyss feature enemies such as Fatui Oprichniki and Landcruisers, which were introduced in the Nod-Krai region. Other bosses from this region, such as the Knuckle Duckle and Radiant Moonfly, are also included in the new enemy lineup.
Gamers looking forward to obtaining a 36-star clear in this Abyss might need to use specific characters or teams for Floors 11 and 12.
On that note, this article lists the best teams to clear Floors 11 and 12 in the new Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss.
5 Best teams for Floors 11 and 12 of Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss
Spiral Abyss is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact that resets every 30 days with new buffs and an enemy lineup. It has two different buffs, Ley Line Disorders, which are unique to each floor, and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon, which can be activated on all stages.
The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for the Luna I Spiral Abyss is as follows:
"When a character triggers Hydro-related reactions, a shockwave will be released at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 2 seconds."
Since you get additional damage when triggering any Hydro-related reaction on the opponent, it is advised to use Hydro units such as Neuvillette, Furina, Nilou, Yelan, Xingqiu, among others.
Below, we have listed some teams that could be utilized for the first and second half of Floors 11 and 12.
Floor 11
Floor 11 has two unique Ley Line Disorders for each half. For the first half, all party members receive a 60% Electro DMG boost, and for the second half, the Dendro DMG of all characters is increased by 60%.
Based on the Ley Line Disorders, here are some teams that would be great for Floor 11:
First half
- Neuvillette, Furina, Sucrose, Ineffa
- Clorinde, Ineffa, Yelan, Sucrose
- Clorinde, Yelan, Xingqiu, Sucrose
- Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett
- Varesa, Chevreuse, Bennett, Xiangling
Second half
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Lauma, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, Collei
- Nilou, Nahida, Barbara, Lauma
- Alhaitham, Fischl, Furina, Baizhu
- Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Yaoyao
Floor 12
Floor 12 has specific Ley Line Disorders that can only be utilized by a few characters. This floor features formidable enemies, including the Knuckle Duckle, Radiant Moonfly, Hydro Tulpa, and Triple Maguu Kenki bosses. You would require specific elements and team compositions to clear Floor 12 easily.
The Ley Line Disorder for the first half increases the Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG of all party members by 200% and 75%, respectively. For the second half, the Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG of all characters will be increased by 200% and 75%.
Based on these buffs, the best teams to clear Floor 12 are:
First half
- Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Xilonen
- Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Kaedehara Kazuha
- Varesa, Furina, Iansan, Xianyun
- Clorinde, Fischl, Furina, Xilonen
- Varesa, Furina, Ororon, Xianyun
Second half
- Nilou, Nahida, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Lauma
- Nilou, Baizhu, Lauma, Aino
- Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Yelan, Lauma
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Nilou, Lauma, Barbara, Collei
