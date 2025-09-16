Best teams for Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss for the Genshin Impact Luna I update was released on September 16, 2025, which included a new enemy lineup and buffs. Floors 11 and 12 of the latest Spiral Abyss feature enemies such as Fatui Oprichniki and Landcruisers, which were introduced in the Nod-Krai region. Other bosses from this region, such as the Knuckle Duckle and Radiant Moonfly, are also included in the new enemy lineup.

Ad

Gamers looking forward to obtaining a 36-star clear in this Abyss might need to use specific characters or teams for Floors 11 and 12.

On that note, this article lists the best teams to clear Floors 11 and 12 in the new Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss.

5 Best teams for Floors 11 and 12 of Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for the Luna I Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Spiral Abyss is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact that resets every 30 days with new buffs and an enemy lineup. It has two different buffs, Ley Line Disorders, which are unique to each floor, and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon, which can be activated on all stages.

Ad

Trending

The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for the Luna I Spiral Abyss is as follows:

"When a character triggers Hydro-related reactions, a shockwave will be released at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 2 seconds."

Since you get additional damage when triggering any Hydro-related reaction on the opponent, it is advised to use Hydro units such as Neuvillette, Furina, Nilou, Yelan, Xingqiu, among others.

Ad

Below, we have listed some teams that could be utilized for the first and second half of Floors 11 and 12.

Floor 11

Neuvillette, Furina, Sucrose, and Ineffa (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 11 has two unique Ley Line Disorders for each half. For the first half, all party members receive a 60% Electro DMG boost, and for the second half, the Dendro DMG of all characters is increased by 60%.

Ad

Based on the Ley Line Disorders, here are some teams that would be great for Floor 11:

First half

Neuvillette, Furina, Sucrose, Ineffa

Clorinde, Ineffa, Yelan, Sucrose

Clorinde, Yelan, Xingqiu, Sucrose

Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett

Varesa, Chevreuse, Bennett, Xiangling

Second half

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu

Lauma, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, Collei

Nilou, Nahida, Barbara, Lauma

Alhaitham, Fischl, Furina, Baizhu

Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Yaoyao

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to remove the barrier in Barrowmoss Barrens

Ad

Floor 12

Nilou, Nahida, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Lauma (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12 has specific Ley Line Disorders that can only be utilized by a few characters. This floor features formidable enemies, including the Knuckle Duckle, Radiant Moonfly, Hydro Tulpa, and Triple Maguu Kenki bosses. You would require specific elements and team compositions to clear Floor 12 easily.

Ad

The Ley Line Disorder for the first half increases the Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG of all party members by 200% and 75%, respectively. For the second half, the Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG of all characters will be increased by 200% and 75%.

Based on these buffs, the best teams to clear Floor 12 are:

First half

Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Xilonen

Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Kaedehara Kazuha

Varesa, Furina, Iansan, Xianyun

Clorinde, Fischl, Furina, Xilonen

Varesa, Furina, Ororon, Xianyun

Ad

Second half

Nilou, Nahida, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Lauma

Nilou, Baizhu, Lauma, Aino

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Yelan, Lauma

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu

Nilou, Lauma, Barbara, Collei

Also read: Best Lauma teams in Genshin Impact

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.