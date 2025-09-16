Genshin Impact: How to remove the barrier in Barrowmoss Barrens

While exploring Nod-Krai's Barrowmoss Barrens in Genshin Impact, you might find a kuuhenki trapped inside a barrier. Removing it is relatively easy, as you only need to complete a World Quest and get help from a robot called Bobik. However, the secret puzzle doesn't end there, as you must help the kuuvenki find his partner inside a secret domain. Completing the challenge will give you two Exquisite Chests and one Luxurious Chest.

Ad

This article will guide you on how to remove the barrier in Barrowmoss Barrens and complete the secret kuuhenki puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Barrowmoss Barrens barrier puzzle guide

Location of the barrier

Barrier location in Barrowmoss Barrens (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the barrier puzzle in Barrowmoss Barrens, you must first complete the Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest. Once that is done, teleport to the northern waypoint in Barrowmoss Barrens and head southwest to find a kuuhenki and kuuvahki separator inside a barrier. Approaching it will trigger a few dialogues.

Ad

Trending

Call Bobik to remove the barrier

Get Bobik to activate (Image via HoYoverse)

Stand on the glowing spot near the barrier and interact with it to call Bobik for help.

Ad

Also read: The Flagship Bounty guide

Destroy the kuuvahki separator and follow the kuuhenki

Destroy the device (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the barrier is down, destroy the kuuvahki separator and follow the kuuhenki.

Ad

Reach the Viridescent Mossballs

Ad

Touch the kuuhenki to transform into one yourself and traverse through the Mysterious Mists to reach the Viridescent Mossball. The trick is to switch between red and blue forms mid-air to enter the Mist of the opposite color. Keep doing this until you enter the white-colored mist.

Throw Kuuvahki Dewdrops on the Viridescent Mossball

Ad

Grab the Kuuvahki Dewdrops and throw all of them at the Viridescent Mossball. Once that is done, you will be teleported to a secret domain.

Ride the Moonlanes and defeat all the enemies

Defeat all the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Ride the Moonlanes to get to the next location and defeat all the Fatui robot enemies. Some of them can summon a shield, but you can use the kuuvahki energy to destroy them, so you shouldn't have any problems beating them. That said, avoid taking any hits since the robots can deal a significant amount of damage.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I hidden teleport waypoint locations and unlock guide

Claim the rewards

One Luxurious Chest and two Exquisite Chests (Image via HoYoverse)

You will get two Exquisite Chests and one Luxurious Chest for completing the challenge.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.