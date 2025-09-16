Genshin Impact: How to remove the barrier in Barrowmoss Barrens

While exploring Nod-Krai's Barrowmoss Barrens in Genshin Impact, you might find a kuuhenki trapped inside a barrier. Removing it is relatively easy, as you only need to complete a World Quest and get help from a robot called Bobik. However, the secret puzzle doesn't end there, as you must help the kuuvenki find his partner inside a secret domain. Completing the challenge will give you two Exquisite Chests and one Luxurious Chest.
This article will guide you on how to remove the barrier in Barrowmoss Barrens and complete the secret kuuhenki puzzle in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: Barrowmoss Barrens barrier puzzle guide
Location of the barrier
To solve the barrier puzzle in Barrowmoss Barrens, you must first complete the Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest. Once that is done, teleport to the northern waypoint in Barrowmoss Barrens and head southwest to find a kuuhenki and kuuvahki separator inside a barrier. Approaching it will trigger a few dialogues.
Call Bobik to remove the barrier
Stand on the glowing spot near the barrier and interact with it to call Bobik for help.
Destroy the kuuvahki separator and follow the kuuhenki
Once the barrier is down, destroy the kuuvahki separator and follow the kuuhenki.
Reach the Viridescent Mossballs
Touch the kuuhenki to transform into one yourself and traverse through the Mysterious Mists to reach the Viridescent Mossball. The trick is to switch between red and blue forms mid-air to enter the Mist of the opposite color. Keep doing this until you enter the white-colored mist.
Throw Kuuvahki Dewdrops on the Viridescent Mossball
Grab the Kuuvahki Dewdrops and throw all of them at the Viridescent Mossball. Once that is done, you will be teleported to a secret domain.
Ride the Moonlanes and defeat all the enemies
Ride the Moonlanes to get to the next location and defeat all the Fatui robot enemies. Some of them can summon a shield, but you can use the kuuvahki energy to destroy them, so you shouldn't have any problems beating them. That said, avoid taking any hits since the robots can deal a significant amount of damage.
Claim the rewards
You will get two Exquisite Chests and one Luxurious Chest for completing the challenge.
