Genshin Impact Luna II Primogems count and total pulls leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 15, 2025 11:17 GMT
Luna II Primogems and total pull count estimation (Image via HoYoverse)
Luna II Primogems and total pull count estimation (Image via HoYoverse)

The total Primogems and pull count for the Genshin Impact Luna II update has been leaked. The upcoming version will be the second Nod-Krai update, but it is not expected to release any major content besides the Archon Quest. Therefore, the rewards are also very low compared to Luna I, and it will not be enough for F2P players to guarantee even one 5-star character.

Travelers can check out the total pull count and Primogems that they can expect in Genshin Impact Luna II.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Luna II total pull count and Primogems estimation

Genshin Impact Luna II will release on October 22, 2025, and will be the second Nod-Krai update. Unfortunately, the beta leaks suggest that the new version will not release any new map, so there won't be much to do besides the events and Archon Quest. For that reason, the estimated pull count in Luna II is significantly lower than Luna I.

Here's the total estimated amount of Primogems and Fates one can get in version Luna I, as per leaks via Hiragara on Telegram:

  • Daily Commission: Primogem x2,520
  • Shop exchange: Intertwined Fate x10, Acquaint Fate x10
  • Imaginarium Theater: Primogem x2,000
  • Stygian Onslaught: Primogem x450
  • Spiral Abyss: Primogem x800
  • Battle Pass F2P: Acquaint Fate x5
  • Flagship event: Primogem x950
  • Two other events: Primogem x840
  • Main Story: Primogem x650, Intertwined Fate x2
  • Achievement: Primogem x5
  • Luna III livestream: Primogem x300
  • Luna II version update: Primogem x600
  • Other sources: Primogem x265

As an F2P player, you should be able to get up to 9,380 Primogems, 12 Intertwined Fates, and 15 Acquaint Fates. All of this is worth 70 pulls on any limited banner and 15 pulls on the standard banner.

That said, the amount of Primogems you can obtain from all the events and other sources will also depend on your participation level.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II banners leaked

Pull count for players with Welkin Moon and Paid Battle Pass

Welkin Moon reward (Image via HoYoverse)
Welkin Moon reward (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have the Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription, you can also expect 3,780 Primogems, which is roughly an extra 23 pulls. Adding this to the F2P pull count should guarantee you at least one 5-star character or weapon.

In addition, the paid version of the Battle Pass will give you another 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates, which is worth eight pulls.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genhsin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Edited by Hijam Tompok
