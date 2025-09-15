Genshin Impact Luna II Primogems count and total pulls leaked

The total Primogems and pull count for the Genshin Impact Luna II update has been leaked. The upcoming version will be the second Nod-Krai update, but it is not expected to release any major content besides the Archon Quest. Therefore, the rewards are also very low compared to Luna I, and it will not be enough for F2P players to guarantee even one 5-star character.Travelers can check out the total pull count and Primogems that they can expect in Genshin Impact Luna II.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Genshin Impact Luna II total pull count and Primogems estimation6.1 Primo Count (via hiragara) byu/Archangel-Des-999 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksGenshin Impact Luna II will release on October 22, 2025, and will be the second Nod-Krai update. Unfortunately, the beta leaks suggest that the new version will not release any new map, so there won't be much to do besides the events and Archon Quest. For that reason, the estimated pull count in Luna II is significantly lower than Luna I.Here's the total estimated amount of Primogems and Fates one can get in version Luna I, as per leaks via Hiragara on Telegram:Daily Commission: Primogem x2,520Shop exchange: Intertwined Fate x10, Acquaint Fate x10Imaginarium Theater: Primogem x2,000Stygian Onslaught: Primogem x450Spiral Abyss: Primogem x800Battle Pass F2P: Acquaint Fate x5Flagship event: Primogem x950Two other events: Primogem x840Main Story: Primogem x650, Intertwined Fate x2Achievement: Primogem x5Luna III livestream: Primogem x300Luna II version update: Primogem x600Other sources: Primogem x265As an F2P player, you should be able to get up to 9,380 Primogems, 12 Intertwined Fates, and 15 Acquaint Fates. All of this is worth 70 pulls on any limited banner and 15 pulls on the standard banner.That said, the amount of Primogems you can obtain from all the events and other sources will also depend on your participation level.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II banners leakedPull count for players with Welkin Moon and Paid Battle PassWelkin Moon reward (Image via HoYoverse)If you have the Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription, you can also expect 3,780 Primogems, which is roughly an extra 23 pulls. Adding this to the F2P pull count should guarantee you at least one 5-star character or weapon.In addition, the paid version of the Battle Pass will give you another 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates, which is worth eight pulls.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genhsin Impact updates and guides.