Genshin Impact Luna III drip marketing reveals Durin, an upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has officially announced Durin as a new playable character for the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update through their latest drip marketing campaign. He is a dragon from Simulanka and was created based on the dragon of the same name in Teyvat by the witch Andersdotter of the Hexenzirkel. The developers have also shared additional details about him, such as his Element and Constellation.
This article further discusses Durin, the upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact Luna III.
Genshin Impact Luna III drip marketing reveals Durin
HoYoverse has finally revealed that Durin will become playable in the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update, which is expected to be released on December 3, 2025. His official drip marketing post also shared the following information:
- Title: "The Undying Fire"
- A Dragon Born From "M"'s Pen
- Vision: Pyro
- Constellation: Draco Rubedo
Durin can also be seen holding a sword in his right hand in his drip marketing post, confirming that he is a Sword user. Furthermore, the sword could be his signature weapon, which will be featured on the limited-time weapon Event Wish.
Interestingly, Fischl has said this about Durin in his introduction post:
"O scourge of the wicked wyrm Tasraque, beast who denies destiny's yoke! Mine left eye hath pierced the weave of causality interwoven. The newborn birthed from reverie unto this world shall render the annihilation of three thousand universes! Upon the descent of the final hour of divine reckoning, once more declare that forbidden name to his fated nemesis!"
To which Fischl's loyal companion, Oz, replied:
"What mein Fräulein means to say is... uh, never mind."
Fischl speaks of Durin while roleplaying as the "benevolent princess" as always, so it's difficult to translate what she truly means to say, and even Oz has given up.
Expected release date for Durin
Based on the current update schedule, version Luna III is expected to go live on December 3, 2025. Therefore, Travelers can expect Durin to be released on one of the following dates, depending on the patch phase:
- Phase I: December 3, 2025
- Phase II: December 23, 2025
Since Durin is the first character to be revealed for the next update, he is more likely to be in the first phase.
More details about Durin's rarity and abilities will be revealed during the version Luna III Special Program, expected to be livestreamed on November 21, 2025.
