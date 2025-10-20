Genshin Impact Durin leaks: Skill, burst, passives, and constellations

Durin is a new character in Genshin Impact who will be introduced to players in the upcoming Luna II Archon Quest. Leakers such as Team Mew, and Dimbreath among others have shared the rumored kit, gameplay, and animations for Durin. Based on these leaks, it appears that Durin might be a Pyro off-field DPS character.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Durin's rumored talents, constellations, and passives in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Durin's rumored kit and constellations in Genshin Impact, based on leaks

A prominent leaker, Team Mew has shared the details of Durin's rumored Elemental Skill, Burst, Passive Talents, and Constellations in Genshin Impact. Based on the details of this rumored kit, it is speculated that Durin is likely a support/off-field DPS character.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, another leaker, Dimbreath has shared the rumored gameplay showcase for Durin, which imply that he might be a Pyro sword unit. It is also speculated that he might be released as a playable character during the Genshin Impact Luna III version.

Normal Attack

Based on Durin's leaked kit, it appears that he might not deal much damage with his Normal Attacks. His primary source of damage seems to be from his Elemental Burst ability.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact confirms major characters appearing in upcoming Luna II story quest

Elemental Skill

Durin appears to have two different versions of his Elemental Skill, which depend on whether your press his Normal Attacks or Skill, after activating his Elemental Skill once. Furthermore, his Elemental Burst and Passive Talents will also have different effects, depending on his Elemental Skill state.

Here's the details of the two different states of his Elemental Skill:

Ad

Skill 1 - If his Elemental Skill is activated twice, he will deal AoE Pyro damage to nearby opponents, and enters the Albedo Affirmation state.

- If his Elemental Skill is activated twice, he will deal AoE Pyro damage to nearby opponents, and enters the Albedo Affirmation state. Skill 2 - However, if his Normal Attack is used after activating his Skill, he will enter the Nigredo Negation state, and deal three consecutive AoE Pyro damage to enemies in front of him.

Regardless of Durin's Elemental Skill state, it seems that he restores Elemental Energy every six seconds.

Ad

Also read: Durin VA in Genshin Impact

Elemental Burst

Durin's Elemental Burst seems to be his primary source of damage. Furthermore, the damage from his Burst can also be activated when he is not on the field. His Elemental Burst has two different effects, which depend whether he's in the Albedo Affirmation or Nigredo Negation state while he's activating his Burst. If Durin is not in either of these states while using the Burst, he will enter the Albedo Affirmation state.

Ad

Based on the rumored kit leaks, here's the two states of Durin's Elemental Burst:

Albedo Affirmation (State 1) - Deals Pyro damage and manifests his power as the Whiteflame Dragon which periodically follows the active character and deals AoE Pyro damage.

- Deals Pyro damage and manifests his power as the Whiteflame Dragon which periodically follows the active character and deals AoE Pyro damage. Nigredo Negation (State 2) - Deals Pyro damage and manifests his power as the Black Corrosion Dragon which follows periodically follows the active character and deals Pyro damage to one enemy.

Also read: Genshin Impact Durin ascension materials leaked

Ad

Passive Talents

Talent 1: Durin has different effects depending on the Dragon he manifests during his Elemental Burst. If he's in the Whiteflame Dragon state and when party members trigger Overloaded, Burning, Pyro Swirl or Crystallize, he will reduce the Pyro RES and the corresponding Elemental RES of the affected opponents by 20% for six seconds. If he's in the Black Corrosion Dragon state, Durin's Vaporize and Melt reaction damage is increased by 40%.

Durin has different effects depending on the Dragon he manifests during his Elemental Burst. If he's in the Whiteflame Dragon state and when party members trigger Overloaded, Burning, Pyro Swirl or Crystallize, he will reduce the Pyro RES and the corresponding Elemental RES of the affected opponents by 20% for six seconds. If he's in the Black Corrosion Dragon state, Durin's Vaporize and Melt reaction damage is increased by 40%. Talent 2: While Durin is either in Albedo Affirmation or Nigredo Negation state, his Elemental Burst damage is increased by 50%, with a maximum bonus of +1000 DMG.

While Durin is either in Albedo Affirmation or Nigredo Negation state, his Elemental Burst damage is increased by 50%, with a maximum bonus of +1000 DMG. Talent 3: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Mondstadt Expedition for 20 hours.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon leaked

Constellations

Here are all the rumored details regarding Durin's constellations:

C1 - Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25%, and has different effects depending on his Burst state. If he's in the first state, team members get special stacks of Cycle Enlightenment, which increases their Normal/Charged/Plunging/Skill/Burst damage. If he's in the second state, Durin gains these special stacks instead, and he deals additional damage from his Burst. These stacks are refreshed after he activates his Elemental Burst.

- Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25%, and has different effects depending on his Burst state. If he's in the first state, team members get special stacks of Cycle Enlightenment, which increases their Normal/Charged/Plunging/Skill/Burst damage. If he's in the second state, Durin gains these special stacks instead, and he deals additional damage from his Burst. These stacks are refreshed after he activates his Elemental Burst. C2 - After using his Elemental Burst, when party members trigger Overloaded, Vaporize, Melt, Burning, Pyro Swirl or Crystallize, all party members get 50% Pyro DMG and 50% corresponding Elemental DMG for six seconds.

- After using his Elemental Burst, when party members trigger Overloaded, Vaporize, Melt, Burning, Pyro Swirl or Crystallize, all party members get 50% Pyro DMG and 50% corresponding Elemental DMG for six seconds. C3 - Increases the level of his Elemental Burst by three levels

- Increases the level of his Elemental Burst by three levels C4 - There is a 55% chance not to consume the Cycle Enlightenment stacks generated by his C1.

- There is a 55% chance not to consume the Cycle Enlightenment stacks generated by his C1. C5 - Increases the level of his Elemental Skill by three levels

- Increases the level of his Elemental Skill by three levels C6 - His Elemental Burst ignores 30% of enemy DEF. If he's in State 1, and when his Burst or Whiteflame Dragon hits enemies, that enemy's DEF is reduced by 30% for six seconds. If he's in State 2, and when Black Corrosion Dragon or his Burst hits enemies, it will ignore an additional 40% of enemy DEF.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Durin animations and splash art leaked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.