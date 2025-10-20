Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon leaked

With the onset of the Genshin Impact Luna III beta, leakers have started sharing information regarding rumored upcoming characters Durin and Jahoda, as well as their kit details, gameplay, ascension materials, and signature weapons. One such leak by prominent leaker Hiragara_Leaks has hinted at Durin's signature weapon, which is expected to be released alongside his event banner in Genshin Impact Luna III.This article discusses all the information available about Durin's speculated signature weapon Black Erosion, as disclosed via leaks. Note: The following information is based on leaks, and is subject to change before official release.Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon stats and effects, as per leaksA recent leak shared by Hiragara – a credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community – has disclosed information about Durin's possible signature weapon, which is speculated to be released in version Luna IIII. As per this leak, Durin is a Sword user, whose signature weapon is a 5-star Sword titled Black Erosion.Black Erosion has the following stats and passive effect (at Level 90):Base ATK: 608Second stat: 33.1% CRIT RatePassive effect: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16%. After an opponent is hit by the Elemental Burst, grants the &quot;Daylight Blade&quot; effect, which increases the user's ATK by 16 / 20 / 24 / 28 / 32%. Additionally, the ATK of the active character on-field (other than the user) is also increased by 12 / 15 / 18 / 21 / 24%. If the team has the &quot;Arcane Rite&quot; status, all bonuses granted by the Daylight Blade effect are further increased by 75%. This effect can be triggered even when the user is not on the field.As seen from the leak, this weapon is an incredible option for increasing the ATK of not just the user, but any party member who is currently on the field. While Black Erosion is tailor made for Durin and his kit, this weapon can also be utilized by other sub-DPS units who scale off ATK, or by support units who can buff characters that scale off ATK. However, note that the &quot;Arcane Rite&quot; status cannot be achieved unless there are at least two Hexenzirkel members in the party (Hexenzirkel characters include Venti, Mona, Klee, Albedo, Sucrose, Razor, Fischl).Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon ascension materialsLeaks have also shared the materials that you might possible require for leveling up and upgrading Black Erosion to Level 90. They are the following:Tile of Decarabian's Tower x 5Debris of Decarabian's City x 14Fragment of Decarabian's Epic x 14Scattered Piece of Decarabian's Dream x 6Frostnight's Glimmer x 23Frostnight's Glow x 27Frostnight's Glory x 41Broken Drive Shaft x 15Reinforced Drive Shaft x 23Precision Drive Shaft x 27Also read: Genshin Impact Durin animations and splash art leakedFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.