Genshin Impact Durin animations and splash art leaked

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:47 GMT
Gameplay and animations leaks for Durin
Here's the possible gameplay and animation leaks for Durin in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Genshin Impact 5.6, a new Archon Quest, Paralogism was released, in which we got a glimpse of Durin's human form. The Luna II version trailer teases Durin's involvement in the upcoming events of the Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Quest. Fans have been waiting to learn more about Durin and his human form.

A credible leaker, Dimbreath, has recently shared the rumored gameplay and animations for Durin. On that note, this article discusses the latest Genshin Impact leaks about Durin's gameplay and animations.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumored information. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Durin's gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, Dimbreath, has shared the rumored gameplay and animations leaks for Durin on various platforms. These leaks showcase his Normal and Charged Attacks, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Durin is rumored to be a Pyro Sword character, based on these leaks.

Idle animations

Similar to other characters in the title, Durin has two different Idle animations. In the first one, some flower petals float around his model, and it seems like he accidently burns one of them after catching it. Meanwhile, in his second idle animation, Durin floats in the air and rests on his tail for a short period of time.

Normal Attack and Sprint

Durin seems to have a medium male character model, and his sprint is similar to that of other characters using this model type. Durin uses a sword to attack enemies, and during the third and fourth attacks, he uses his wings to lift himself in the air, and then uses his sword to attack enemies.

For his Charged Attack, he rushes forward using his wings and delivers an upward slash using his sword.

Elemental Skill

It seems that Durin has two different forms for his Elemental Skill, based on these gameplay leaks. During the first one, he uses his wings to fly in the air, and deals Pyro damage to opponents in front on him. For his second form, he leaps into the air and deals AoE Pyro damage with a Plunge Attack.

Elemental Burst

Similar to his Skill, Durin's Elemental Burst also seems to have two different forms. If he uses his Burst after using the first form of his Skill, it seems that his Burst will deal off-field Pyro damage. When he uses this ability after using his second Skill, he will deal off-field AoE Pyro damage.

However, keep in mind, that we do not have full information regarding his two forms of Elemental Skill and Burst. We will have to further details regarding Durin to know the difference between both of his special skills.

Durin's splash art in Genshin Impact

Another credible leaker, Firefly, has shared details regarding the rumored splash art of Durin. Based on these leaks, it seems that he has two different splash arts. In the first one, we see Durin's human form using his Pyro powers. Meanwhile, the second splash art has darker colors, and we can see a small glimpse of Durin's dragon form.

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

