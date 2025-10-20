Genshin Impact Durin ascension materials leaked

Genshin Impact has officially teased that Travelers will meet Durin in the upcoming Archon Quests that will be released in the Luna II update. Early leaks about Durin imply that he might be released as a playable character during the Luna III version. Leakers such as Dimbreath, Blednaya, and Hiragara among others have shared the details of Durin's kit, animations, and ascension materials.Fans awaiting Durin's release might wonder regarding his ascension and level-up materials. Based on leaks, it appears that most of his level-up materials can be pre-farmed.This article lists all the rumored ascension and talent level-up materials for Durin in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors, and this information is subject to change before official release. Genshin Impact Durin ascension and talent level-up materialsA reliable leaker, known as Hiragara, has shared the rumored ascension and level-up materials for Durin. Based on these leaks, here are the ascension and talent level-up materials required to build Durin fully: Mora - 7,100,000Hero's Wit - 419Agnidus Agate Sliver - 1Agnidus Agate Fragment - 9Agnidus Agate Chunk - 9Agnidus Agate Gemstone - 6Frostlamp Flower - 168Teachings of Ballad - 9Guide to Ballad - 63Philosophies of Ballad - 114Crown of Insight - 3Tattered Warrant - 36Immaculate Warrant - 96 Frost-Etched Warrant - 129 Eroded Sunfire - 18Currently, some ascension materials for Durin cannot be pre-farmed, since leakers have claimed that he would require the boss drops from a new enemy that is rumored to be introduced in the Luna III version. Also read: Genshin Impact Durin animations and splash art leakedHow to obtain Durin's potential level-up materials in Genshin ImpactFrostlamp Flower Frostlamp Flowers are required to ascend Durin (Image via HoYoverse)Frostlamp Flowers are new Local Specialty materials that can be found in the Nod-Krai region. You can get a total of 70 flowers after farming them from all sub-area of the Nod-Krai region. You can check our Frostlamp Flower guide to collect all of these new materials. Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/GemstoneAgnidus Agate materials are required to ascend Pyro characters (Image via HoYoverse)The Agnidus Agate materials are needed to ascend any Pyro character in the title. You can obtain these materials by defeating these normal and weekly bosses: Pyro Regisvine Pyro HypostasisLava Dragon Statue Iniquitous Baptist Emperor of Fire and Iron Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant&quot;Statue of Marble and Brass&quot;Primo Geovishap Radiant Moonfly Tenebrous Papilla Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network The Knave La SignoraLord of Eroded Primal FireAzhdaha AndriusThe Game Before the Gate Also read: Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon leakedTattered/Immaculate/Frost-Etched WarrantFatui Oprichniki enemies drop these materials after they are defeated (Image via HoYoverse)The Warrant materials can be obtained after defeating the Fatui Oprichniki enemies in the Nod-Krai region. They can be found throughout the Paha Isle sub-area, and some other locations in this region. You can track them through the Adventurer's Handbook. Also read: Nod-Krai enemy locations in Genshin ImpactTeachings/Guide/Philosophies of BalladDurin's rumored talent level-up materials (Image via HoYoverse)The Ballad talent level-up books can be farmed from Mondstadt's talent domain, Forsaken Rift, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays. Eroded SunfireEroded Sunfire weekly boss materials (Image via HoYoverse)The Eroded Sunfire materials can be obtained by defeating the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire weekly boss. Since the weekly boss drops are random, it might take some time to farm the Eroded Sunfire materials for Durin.