Genshin Impact Durin ascension materials leaked

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Oct 20, 2025 20:36 GMT
Durin ascension materials
Here are the rumored ascension and talent level-up materials required to build Durin (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has officially teased that Travelers will meet Durin in the upcoming Archon Quests that will be released in the Luna II update. Early leaks about Durin imply that he might be released as a playable character during the Luna III version. Leakers such as Dimbreath, Blednaya, and Hiragara among others have shared the details of Durin's kit, animations, and ascension materials.

Fans awaiting Durin's release might wonder regarding his ascension and level-up materials. Based on leaks, it appears that most of his level-up materials can be pre-farmed.

This article lists all the rumored ascension and talent level-up materials for Durin in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors, and this information is subject to change before official release.

Genshin Impact Durin ascension and talent level-up materials

A reliable leaker, known as Hiragara, has shared the rumored ascension and level-up materials for Durin. Based on these leaks, here are the ascension and talent level-up materials required to build Durin fully:

  • Mora - 7,100,000
  • Hero's Wit - 419
  • Agnidus Agate Sliver - 1
  • Agnidus Agate Fragment - 9
  • Agnidus Agate Chunk - 9
  • Agnidus Agate Gemstone - 6
  • Frostlamp Flower - 168
  • Teachings of Ballad - 9
  • Guide to Ballad - 63
  • Philosophies of Ballad - 114
  • Crown of Insight - 3
  • Tattered Warrant - 36
  • Immaculate Warrant - 96
  • Frost-Etched Warrant - 129
  • Eroded Sunfire - 18
Currently, some ascension materials for Durin cannot be pre-farmed, since leakers have claimed that he would require the boss drops from a new enemy that is rumored to be introduced in the Luna III version.

How to obtain Durin's potential level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Frostlamp Flower

Frostlamp Flowers are required to ascend Durin (Image via HoYoverse)
Frostlamp Flowers are new Local Specialty materials that can be found in the Nod-Krai region. You can get a total of 70 flowers after farming them from all sub-area of the Nod-Krai region. You can check our Frostlamp Flower guide to collect all of these new materials.

Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Agnidus Agate materials are required to ascend Pyro characters (Image via HoYoverse)
The Agnidus Agate materials are needed to ascend any Pyro character in the title. You can obtain these materials by defeating these normal and weekly bosses:

  • Pyro Regisvine
  • Pyro Hypostasis
  • Lava Dragon Statue
  • Iniquitous Baptist
  • Emperor of Fire and Iron
  • Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant
  • "Statue of Marble and Brass"
  • Primo Geovishap
  • Radiant Moonfly
  • Tenebrous Papilla
  • Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network
  • The Knave
  • La Signora
  • Lord of Eroded Primal Fire
  • Azhdaha
  • Andrius
  • The Game Before the Gate

Tattered/Immaculate/Frost-Etched Warrant

Fatui Oprichniki enemies drop these materials after they are defeated (Image via HoYoverse)
The Warrant materials can be obtained after defeating the Fatui Oprichniki enemies in the Nod-Krai region. They can be found throughout the Paha Isle sub-area, and some other locations in this region. You can track them through the Adventurer's Handbook.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ballad

Durin&#039;s rumored talent level-up materials (Image via HoYoverse)
The Ballad talent level-up books can be farmed from Mondstadt's talent domain, Forsaken Rift, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays.

Eroded Sunfire

Eroded Sunfire weekly boss materials (Image via HoYoverse)
The Eroded Sunfire materials can be obtained by defeating the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire weekly boss. Since the weekly boss drops are random, it might take some time to farm the Eroded Sunfire materials for Durin.

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Eswar Keshav
