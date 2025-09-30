Genshin Impact Frostlamp Flower locations and farming guide

Frostlamp Flower is a new Local Specialty material, which can be found in the Nod-Krai region of Genshin Impact. These materials were introduced alongside the Nod-Krai region in the Luna I version. You can obtain a total of 70 Frostlamp Flowers from all sub-areas in the Nod-Krai region.

You don't need to complete any World Quests to obtain these flowers from the new region. You will need to gather Frostlamp Flowers if you want to ascend the 5-star character, Flins, in the title.

This article provides the location of all Frostlamp Flowers that can be collected from the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Frostlamp Flower farming route

The Frostlamp Flower materials can be found in all three sub-areas of the Nod-Krai region. Farming these materials is easy, as most of these flowers are found in three primary locations. Furthermore, if you have characters like Lauma or Flins, you can use them to locate these Flowers easily on all the routes.

In the following section, we have mentioned farming routes to collect all 70 Frostlamp Flowers from the Nod-Krai region.

Route #1

Route# 1 for farming the Frostlamp Flower materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The first route covers the location of all Frostlamp Flowers at the Final Night Cemetery area in Nod-Krai. Teleport to the Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery, and follow the route marked in the above picture to find 27 Frostlamp Flowers near this area.

Route #2

Route# 2 for farming the Frostlamp Flower materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The second route covers the locations of all Frostlamp Flowers near the Barrowmoss Barrens and Eye of Kratti sub-areas, located in Lempo Isle. From this route, you can collect 22 Frostlamp Flowers.

First, teleport to the Waypoint northeast of the Barrowmass Barrens area, and follow the marked route. Over here, you will find six Frostlamp Flowers near a grave. After collecting them, teleport to Waypoint at the Eye of Kratti and follow the marked route to collect 16 Frostlamp Flowers.

Route #3

Route# 3 for farming the Frostlamp Flower materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The third farming route covers the locations of all Frostlamp Flowers near the Frostmoon Enclave sub-area of Hiisi Island. In this route, you can collect 21 Frostlamp Flowers.

First, teleport to the Statue of the New Moon located at Hiisi Island in the Nod-Krai region. From here, follow the route marked in the above picture to collect 15 Frostlamp Flowers. Next, teleport to the Waypoint at Frostmoon Enclave, located near the Meeting Point. Over here, you can collect six Frostlamp Flowers.

