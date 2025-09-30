Flins in Genshin Impact is a 5-star character from Nod-Krai. He is an Electro main DPS unit that uses a Polearm and deals damage mostly from the Lunar-Charged reactions. That said, Flins scales with ATK, so you will need to give him a weapon that can boost his CRIT stats and ATK. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for him, and that includes F2P weapons.

Ad

This article will list some of the best weapons for Flins in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 7 best weapons for Flins

Bloodsoaked Ruins

Bloodsoaked Ruins is Flins's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Bloodsoaked Ruins is Flins's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. It is an amazing Polearm that gives a huge CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boosts. Furthermore, the 5-star weapon increases the equipping character's Energy Recharge and Lunar-Charged DMG.

Ad

Trending

You can obtain Bloodsoaked Ruins from the weapon banner only when Flins is on rate up.

Staff of The Scarlet Sands

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is a great 5-star Polearm (Image via HoYoverse)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is another great 5-star weapon option for Flins. It has a high CRIT Rate bonus, and it provides a large amount of ATK bonus from its passive. Staff of the Scarlet Sands is Cyno's weapon, so it can only be obtained when he gets a rate-up banner.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Flins build guide - Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is good CRIT Rate and ATK boost (Image via HoYoverse)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is also a 5-star Polearm and an amazing option for Flins. Similar to the previous two options, it also has a CRIT Rate second stat bonus. Meanwhile, its passive increases the equipping character's ATK and their DMG dealt by a decent amount.

Ad

While Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is Xiao's signature weapon, it is still available on the Standard banner.

Staff of Homa

Staff of Homa is a good stat stick option (Image via HoYoverse)

Staff of Homa provides a lot of CRIT DMG bonus from its second stat, so it can be a good stat stick option for Flins in Genshin Impact. You can also get a small ATK boost from the passive.

Ad

Staff of Homa is Hu Tao's signature weapon, so it can be obtained only during her rerun.

Deathmatch

Deathmatch is a Battle Pass weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Deathmatch is one of the best 4-star weapons for Flins. It has a high CRIT Rate bonus, and its passive increases the wielder's ATK. However, Deathmatch is a Battle Pass weapon, so it won't be accessible to F2P players.

Ad

Prospector's Shovel

Prospector's Shovel is Flins's best F2P weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Prospector's Shovel is the best F2P option for Flins. It not only provides a lot of ATK bonus, but also significantly increases the wielder's Electro-Charged DMG and Lunar-Charged DMG. Luckily, Prospector's Shovel is a craftable weapon, so it can be easily max-refined as long as you have the Borderland Polearm Billets.

Ad

Missive Windspear

Missive Windspear is an event weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Missive Windspear is a decent F2P weapon for Flins since it provides a decent amount of ATK and Elemental Mastery bonuses, which are good for DMG from Lunar-Charged reaction.

Ad

Missive Windspear is an event weapon from Genshin Impact 3.1, so most old players should have it at max refinement.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.