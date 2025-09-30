Flins in Genshin Impact is a 5-star character from Nod-Krai. He is an Electro main DPS unit that uses a Polearm and deals damage mostly from the Lunar-Charged reactions. That said, Flins scales with ATK, so you will need to give him a weapon that can boost his CRIT stats and ATK. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for him, and that includes F2P weapons.
This article will list some of the best weapons for Flins in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: 7 best weapons for Flins
Bloodsoaked Ruins
Bloodsoaked Ruins is Flins's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. It is an amazing Polearm that gives a huge CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boosts. Furthermore, the 5-star weapon increases the equipping character's Energy Recharge and Lunar-Charged DMG.
You can obtain Bloodsoaked Ruins from the weapon banner only when Flins is on rate up.
Staff of The Scarlet Sands
Staff of the Scarlet Sands is another great 5-star weapon option for Flins. It has a high CRIT Rate bonus, and it provides a large amount of ATK bonus from its passive. Staff of the Scarlet Sands is Cyno's weapon, so it can only be obtained when he gets a rate-up banner.
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is also a 5-star Polearm and an amazing option for Flins. Similar to the previous two options, it also has a CRIT Rate second stat bonus. Meanwhile, its passive increases the equipping character's ATK and their DMG dealt by a decent amount.
While Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is Xiao's signature weapon, it is still available on the Standard banner.
Staff of Homa
Staff of Homa provides a lot of CRIT DMG bonus from its second stat, so it can be a good stat stick option for Flins in Genshin Impact. You can also get a small ATK boost from the passive.
Staff of Homa is Hu Tao's signature weapon, so it can be obtained only during her rerun.
Deathmatch
Deathmatch is one of the best 4-star weapons for Flins. It has a high CRIT Rate bonus, and its passive increases the wielder's ATK. However, Deathmatch is a Battle Pass weapon, so it won't be accessible to F2P players.
Prospector's Shovel
Prospector's Shovel is the best F2P option for Flins. It not only provides a lot of ATK bonus, but also significantly increases the wielder's Electro-Charged DMG and Lunar-Charged DMG. Luckily, Prospector's Shovel is a craftable weapon, so it can be easily max-refined as long as you have the Borderland Polearm Billets.
Missive Windspear
Missive Windspear is a decent F2P weapon for Flins since it provides a decent amount of ATK and Elemental Mastery bonuses, which are good for DMG from Lunar-Charged reaction.
Missive Windspear is an event weapon from Genshin Impact 3.1, so most old players should have it at max refinement.
