  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact Flins build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Genshin Impact Flins build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 30, 2025 09:46 GMT
Best Flins build guide (Image via HoYoverse)
Best Flins build guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins in Genshin Impact is a 5-star Electro character. He is a main DPS unit that uses a Polearm and mostly relies on the Lunar-Charged reactions to deal damage. Building Flins is pretty easy, and he has a variety of good weapons and team options, which also include free-to-play units.

Ad

This article will cover the best artifacts, weapons, and team comps for Flins in Genshin Impact.

Best artifact for Flins in Genshin Impact

Night of the Sky's Unveiling

Night of the Sky&#039;s Unveiling (Image via HoYoverse)
Night of the Sky's Unveiling (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Night of the Sky's Unveiling is the best artifact set for Flins. It's 2-pc bonus gives Elemental Mastery, which is good for Lunar-Charged damage. Additionally, the 4-pc set bonus can increase Flins's CRIT Rate and buff the entire party's Lunar-Reaction DMG.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marechaussee Hunter

Marechaussee Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)
Marechaussee Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

Marechaussee Hunter is also a good artifact set for Flins, but only if you are using him with Furina. This will boost not only his Normal and Charged Attack DMG, but also significantly increase his CRIT Rate.

Ad

Artifact stats

For artifact stats, you can prioritize the following:

SandsATK% or Energy Recharge
GobletATK%
CircletCRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Sub-statsER, ATK%, CRIT Rate/DMG, Elemental Mastery
Ad

Best weapons for Flins in Genshin Impact

Bloodsoaked Ruins

Bloodsoaked Ruins (Image via HoYoverse)
Bloodsoaked Ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Bloodsoaked Ruins is a 5-star Polearm and Flins's signature weapon. It is an amazing weapon that gives a lot of CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boosts. Additionally, it increases the equipping character's Lunar-Charged DMG and Energy Recharge, which is exactly what the Lightkeeper needs.

Ad

Staff of The Scarlet Sands

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Image via HoYoverse)
Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is also a good 5-star option for Flins since it gives a lot of CRIT Rate boost and provides a large amount of ATK bonus.

Ad

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Image via HoYoverse)
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use Primordial Jade Winged-Spear on Flins. It has a CRIT Rate second stat bonus, and its passive increases the equipping character's ATK and DMG dealt.

Ad

Deathmatch

Deathmatch (Image via HoYoverse)
Deathmatch (Image via HoYoverse)

Deathmatch is one of the best 4-star weapons that you can give to Flins. It has a pretty high CRIT Rate bonus, and its passive significantly increases the wielder's ATK. However, it is a Battle Pass weapon, so it won't be an accessible option for everyone.

Ad

Prospector's Shovel

Prospector&#039;s Shovel (Image via HoYoverse)
Prospector's Shovel (Image via HoYoverse)

Prospector's Shovel is the best F2P weapon for Flins in Genshin Impact. It provides a lot of ATK bonus and significantly increases the wielder's Electro-Charged DMG and Lunar-Charged DMG. It is a craftable weapon, so you can easily max refine as long as you have the Borderland Polearm Billets.

Ad

Flins's talent priority

Level up Flins's talents in the following order:

  • Elemental Skill = Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Flins's Elemental Skill and Burst are almost equally important, so it's best to level up both talents. You can ignore the Normal Attack talent.

Best teams for Flins in Genshin Impact

Flins, Aino, Ineffa, and Sucrose (Image via HoYoverse)
Flins, Aino, Ineffa, and Sucrose (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best team options for Flins:

Ad
  • Flins + Ineffa + Aino + Sucrose
  • Flins + Ineffa + Yelan + Sucrose
  • Flins + Ineffa + Xingqiu + Sucrose
  • Flins + Aino + Fischl + Sucrose
  • Flins + Aino + Furina + Xilonen

This concludes the Flins's best build guide.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Hijam Tompok
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications