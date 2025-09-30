Genshin Impact Flins build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Flins in Genshin Impact is a 5-star Electro character. He is a main DPS unit that uses a Polearm and mostly relies on the Lunar-Charged reactions to deal damage. Building Flins is pretty easy, and he has a variety of good weapons and team options, which also include free-to-play units.
This article will cover the best artifacts, weapons, and team comps for Flins in Genshin Impact.
Best artifact for Flins in Genshin Impact
Night of the Sky's Unveiling
Night of the Sky's Unveiling is the best artifact set for Flins. It's 2-pc bonus gives Elemental Mastery, which is good for Lunar-Charged damage. Additionally, the 4-pc set bonus can increase Flins's CRIT Rate and buff the entire party's Lunar-Reaction DMG.
Marechaussee Hunter
Marechaussee Hunter is also a good artifact set for Flins, but only if you are using him with Furina. This will boost not only his Normal and Charged Attack DMG, but also significantly increase his CRIT Rate.
Artifact stats
For artifact stats, you can prioritize the following:
Best weapons for Flins in Genshin Impact
Bloodsoaked Ruins
Bloodsoaked Ruins is a 5-star Polearm and Flins's signature weapon. It is an amazing weapon that gives a lot of CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boosts. Additionally, it increases the equipping character's Lunar-Charged DMG and Energy Recharge, which is exactly what the Lightkeeper needs.
Staff of The Scarlet Sands
Staff of the Scarlet Sands is also a good 5-star option for Flins since it gives a lot of CRIT Rate boost and provides a large amount of ATK bonus.
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
You can also use Primordial Jade Winged-Spear on Flins. It has a CRIT Rate second stat bonus, and its passive increases the equipping character's ATK and DMG dealt.
Deathmatch
Deathmatch is one of the best 4-star weapons that you can give to Flins. It has a pretty high CRIT Rate bonus, and its passive significantly increases the wielder's ATK. However, it is a Battle Pass weapon, so it won't be an accessible option for everyone.
Prospector's Shovel
Prospector's Shovel is the best F2P weapon for Flins in Genshin Impact. It provides a lot of ATK bonus and significantly increases the wielder's Electro-Charged DMG and Lunar-Charged DMG. It is a craftable weapon, so you can easily max refine as long as you have the Borderland Polearm Billets.
Flins's talent priority
Level up Flins's talents in the following order:
- Elemental Skill = Elemental Burst > Normal Attack
Flins's Elemental Skill and Burst are almost equally important, so it's best to level up both talents. You can ignore the Normal Attack talent.
Best teams for Flins in Genshin Impact
Here are some of the best team options for Flins:
- Flins + Ineffa + Aino + Sucrose
- Flins + Ineffa + Yelan + Sucrose
- Flins + Ineffa + Xingqiu + Sucrose
- Flins + Aino + Fischl + Sucrose
- Flins + Aino + Furina + Xilonen
This concludes the Flins's best build guide.
