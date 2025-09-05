Genshin Impact Prospector's Shovel stats and materials

Prospector's Shovel is a 4-star Polearm in Genshin Impact. A new craftable weapon in the Nod-Krai series, it can be forged at any smithy. This Polearm provides ATK buff and Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged reaction DMG bonuses, making it a pretty solid F2P weapon for units that play around with these reactions.

Ad

This article will briefly discuss all the stats and effects of Prospector's Shovel, and cover the materials that you will need to level up the new 4-star craftable Polearm in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Prospector's Shovel stats, effects, and materials

Prospector's Shovel stats and effects

Prospector's Shovel stats and effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Prospector's Shovel is a 4-star craftable Polearm with the following stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank I:

Ad

Trending

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : ATK 41.3%

: ATK 41.3% Passive effect: The Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48% and the Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 12%. If the Ascendant Gleam Moonsign effect is active, the Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by an additional 12%.

The Base ATK of the weapon isn't that high, but it is also not lower than most other 4-star weapons. Additionally, it provides extra ATK from the second stat. Meanwhile, the passive significantly increases the Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG. If the party has two Nod-Krai characters, the equipping character gets another 12% Lunar-Charged DMG bonus.

Ad

Prospector's Shovel can be a good option for both Ineffa and Flins. Moreover, since this is a craftable weapon, you can increase its refinement rank as long as you have the Billets. This will increase the effects of the weapon's passive and make it even stronger.

Also read: Genshin Impact Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Prospector's Shovel level-up materials

Here are some of the materials that you will need to level up Prospector's Shovel:

Ad

Ember of Long Night Flint

Mistshroud Manifestation

Broken Drive Shaft

Ember of Long Night Flint can be farmed in the weapon materials domain, while the Mistshroud Manifestation and Broken Drive Shaft can be obtained by defeating certain enemies in Nod-Krai. Additionally, you will need their higher rarities. You can also get the enemy drops by crafting and from the in-game store in exchange for Stardust.

To obtain the Prospector's Shovel, first buy its blueprint from the Lyulka at Nod-Krai smithy. After that, use a billet and the ores to forge it.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.