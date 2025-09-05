Genshin Impact Prospector's Shovel stats and materials

Prospector's Shovel is a 4-star Polearm in Genshin Impact. A new craftable weapon in the Nod-Krai series, it can be forged at any smithy. This Polearm provides ATK buff and Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged reaction DMG bonuses, making it a pretty solid F2P weapon for units that play around with these reactions.
This article will briefly discuss all the stats and effects of Prospector's Shovel, and cover the materials that you will need to level up the new 4-star craftable Polearm in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Prospector's Shovel stats, effects, and materials
Prospector's Shovel stats and effects
Prospector's Shovel is a 4-star craftable Polearm with the following stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank I:
- Base ATK: 510
- Second stat: ATK 41.3%
- Passive effect: The Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48% and the Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 12%. If the Ascendant Gleam Moonsign effect is active, the Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by an additional 12%.
The Base ATK of the weapon isn't that high, but it is also not lower than most other 4-star weapons. Additionally, it provides extra ATK from the second stat. Meanwhile, the passive significantly increases the Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG. If the party has two Nod-Krai characters, the equipping character gets another 12% Lunar-Charged DMG bonus.
Prospector's Shovel can be a good option for both Ineffa and Flins. Moreover, since this is a craftable weapon, you can increase its refinement rank as long as you have the Billets. This will increase the effects of the weapon's passive and make it even stronger.
Prospector's Shovel level-up materials
Here are some of the materials that you will need to level up Prospector's Shovel:
- Ember of Long Night Flint
- Mistshroud Manifestation
- Broken Drive Shaft
Ember of Long Night Flint can be farmed in the weapon materials domain, while the Mistshroud Manifestation and Broken Drive Shaft can be obtained by defeating certain enemies in Nod-Krai. Additionally, you will need their higher rarities. You can also get the enemy drops by crafting and from the in-game store in exchange for Stardust.
To obtain the Prospector's Shovel, first buy its blueprint from the Lyulka at Nod-Krai smithy. After that, use a billet and the ores to forge it.
