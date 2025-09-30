There are a few Flins teams in Genshin Impact that you can form, but it will depend on the characters you own. The Lightkeeper relies on the new Lunar Charged reactions to deal damage, similar to how Ineffa in Genshin Impact operates. As for his best teams, there are a few characters who will work extremely well alongside him.

Ad

Let's take a look at some of the best Flins teams in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on the current Lunar 1 version of Genshin Impact. We will update the list when more characters catered to the Lunar Charged playstyle are released and if they work with Flins.

Best setups for Flins teams in Genshin Impact

Flins+Ineffa+ Yelan+ Kazuha/ Xilonen

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

Trending

One of the best Flins teams in Genshin Impact will consist of him, Yelan, Ineffa, and either Kazuha or Xilonen. Given that the Lightkeeper from Nod-Krai is heavily reliant on Lunar Charged reaction to deal damage, Ineffa easily becomes his best teammate. She can provide EM and shields to the team, and deal Lunar Charged damage of her own.

Yelan is a strong off-field Hydro applicator who can enable the main DPS of the team (In this case, Flins) to deal more damage. Either Kazuha or Xilonen will take the party's fourth slot as the primary support who can buff the team's damage.

Ad

Flins+Ineffa+ Furina+ Xilonen

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

Yelan will be replaced by Furina in this team composition. Furina is the best support in the game, as she can both buff the team's damage and apply hydro off-field. Ineffa will be the secondary DPS for this team, who will provide Lunar Charged reaction damage, EM buffs, and shields. Xilonen brings her party-wide damage boost, alongside the essential healing that you need to sustain the team.

This is one of the strongest Flins teams in Genshin Impact that you can form, as both Furina and Xilonen will buff his damage, making him deal more offense to the enemies. While Kazuha can work, you will need to keep an eye out for the team's HP due to Furina's health-draining mechanic.

Ad

Flins+ Sucrose+ Fischl/ Iansan+ Aino

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

The free-to-play team setup for Flins will consist of him, Aino, Sucrose, and either Fischl or Iansan. You can get Aino for free in Genshin Impact, and she has a good Hydro application. You can use Fischl to provide off-field Electro Damage, or Iansan as the team's primary buffer. The latter will work better if you have her constellations unlocked.

Sucrose can group up enemies, and with the Viridiscent Vereneer set, she can buff the Electro damage output from either Flins or Fischl.

Ad

Ineffa is the strongest support for Flins in Genshin Impact as of the time of writing this article, and any team without her will see a significant drop in the damage output.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.