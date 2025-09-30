Flins constellations ranked in Genshin Impact

Flins is the latest 5-star character in Genshin Impact, who was released during the Phase 2 banners of the Luna I version. HoYoverse has officially revealed that Flins will be a DPS unit focused on the new Lunar-Charged Elemental Reaction, which was introduced in version 5.8.

Flins is a strong DPS unit even without his constellations. However, fans may wonder if his constellations (cons) provide great value, and if they should pull for his cons. On that note, this article ranks all of Flins constellations from worst to best, in terms of their overall value in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Flins constellations to pull for in Genshin Impact

6) Constellation 5

Constellation 5 effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins' C5 might be his worst constellation, as it does not provide a significant boost to his damage numbers. His C5 increases the level of his Elemental Skill, which does not contribute significantly to his damage output.

Furthermore, it also takes several pulls to obtain his C5. Considering the overall value it provides, along with the amount of required pulls to get his C5, it is ranked last.

5) Constellation 3

Effects of Flins' constellation 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins' C3 increases the level of his Elemental Burst, which is a primary source of his damage. Since this constellation increases the levels of his Burst, you can deal higher damage numbers with Flins.

His C3 provides a higher damage boost when compared to his C5. Furthermore, his C3 also takes a relatively smaller number of pulls to obtain. Considering the DPS increase and pull value of these cons, his C3 is ranked a bit higher.

4) Constellation 4

Constellation 4 effects in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Constellation 4 of Flins increases his attack by 20% and buffs his Ascension passive, Whispering Flame. You can see a higher damage boost for Flins due to these C4 buffs.

When compared to his C5, it requires a slightly smaller number of pulls to obtain and provides a higher damage boost to Flins than his C3. Considering the DPS increase and pull value, his C4 is ranked a bit higher.

3) Constellation 1

Flins' C1 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins' C1 decreases the cooldown of his special Elemental Skill from six seconds to four. With this effect, you will be able to perform an extra attack from Flins' special Elemental Skill. Furthermore, when other party members trigger Lunar-Charged reactions, Flins will recover 8 Elemental Energy.

This constellation increases the DPS of Flins by a considerable margin. Furthermore, it takes a relatively lesser number of pulls to obtain when compared to his other constellations. Considering the value that his C1 provides to his damage output, it is ranked third.

2) Constellation 6

Flins' constellation 6 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins' C6 is one of his best and strongest constellations. It elevates the Lunar-Charged damage dealt by Flins and other party members. This elevation is considered a special DMG boost effect and is calculated independently of other effects.

Flins gains a massive boost to his damage output with his C6. Furthermore, he also increases the Lunar-Charged reaction damage of other characters like Ineffa. Although this constellation provides a huge damage boost to Flins, it takes a large number of pulls to obtain. Comparing the pull value along with the overall value, his C6 is ranked second.

1) Constellation 2

Constellation 2 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins' C2 might be his best constellation, as it provides excellent value. He will deal additional Lunar-Charged damage due to the effect of his C2. Furthermore, when the team is in the Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam state and Flins deals Electro damage to opponents, he can reduce the Electro resistance of these enemies.

Other characters in his team, such as Ineffa, Fischl, and Ororon, among others, would also benefit from this constellation. Flins' C2 provides two different buffs that increase his personal DPS and the damage of the whole team. Furthermore, his C2 takes a relatively fewer number of pulls to obtain, when compared to his C6. Thus, since his C2 provides a higher overall value, it is his best constellation.

