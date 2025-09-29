Genshin Impact Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza event guide

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza is a limited-time event in Genshin Impact Luna I. This event is a reiteration of the recurring Dodoco event series, albeit with a few tweaks and new gameplay mechanics added in. In this version of the event, players will need to team up with other players in co-op and place bombs to defeat the Spikey Fish and other powerful enemies through a variety of stages. Doing so will provide "Boom Points", which can be exchanged for rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Talent materials, and more.

This article provides a guide on participating in the Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza event in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Guide on playing Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza event in Genshin Impact

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza is a tabletop co-op game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza is a co-op event in which you will need to clear various challenge stages alongside other players. There are a total of four stages, each having separate opponents. While all four stages are unlocked right at the beginning of the event, you will only be able to earn a certain number of Boom Points per day.

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza event gameplay

The main objective of the Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza event is to play as Dodoco, plant bombs at strategic locations, and defeat all the Spikey Fish and special enemies present in each challenge stage. The opponents, combat buffs, and gameplay mechanics for each stage is different, so you will need to take them all into account while participating in the challenge.

Stage 1: A Watery Paradox

A Watery Paradox challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The mechanic for this particular challenge involves "Watery Water" dealing damage to Dodoco at intervals, and then splitting up into "Watery Drops", which need to be defeated as quickly as possible in order to prevent them from gaining HP and regenerating back into "Watery Water".

Enemies present in this challenge stage include Ordinary Spikey Fish, Armored Spikey Fish, and Bomb Spikey Fish. There will be certain obstacles present on the field, such as Composite Stone, and Steady-State Seagrass.

Combat buffs for this stage are:

Lil' Bandage (restores Dodoco's HP)

(restores Dodoco's HP) Invincibility Time (makes Dodoco invincible for a brief period)

(makes Dodoco invincible for a brief period) Shoom-Shoom Shoes (increase Dodoco's SPD)

(increase Dodoco's SPD) Boom-Boom Bandoliers (increases the total bombs Dodoco can carry)

(increases the total bombs Dodoco can carry) Crash-Clang Canisters (increases explosion AoE of Dodoco's bombs)

(increases explosion AoE of Dodoco's bombs) Hollow Charge (special stage buff; after gaining this buff, Dodoco's bombs will be able to penetrate Seagrass as well as opponents. Bombs will also be able to deal direct DMG to Armored Spikey Fish)

The fastest way to clear this stage is to defeat the Watery Drops as quickly as possible, while taking cover strategically so as to avoid getting hit by Watery Water's AoE attacks. Make sure to team up with other players and focus all your attention on destroying the Watery Drops immediately after they are deployed.

Stage 2: Clanky-Clank Precautions!

Clanky-Clank Precautions! challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The main foe of this challenge is the Clanky-Clank Tank, which is a heavily armored tank that will not take any DMG from Dodoco's regular attacks. You will first need to stun it by bouncing its own bombs back at it, following which its armor will be broken. Once the Clanky-Clank Tank's armor is destroyed, you can then use Dodoco's normal bombs to deal DMG to it.

The enemies in this stage include Ordinary Spikey Fish, Armored Spikey Fish, and Bomb Spikey Fish, with obstacles comprising of Composite Stone, and Steady-State Seagrass.

The following combat buffs are present in this challenge stage:

Lil' Bandage (restores Dodoco's HP)

(restores Dodoco's HP) Invincibility Time (makes Dodoco invincible for a brief period)

(makes Dodoco invincible for a brief period) Shoom-Shoom Shoes (increase Dodoco's SPD)

(increase Dodoco's SPD) Boom-Boom Bandoliers (increases the total bombs Dodoco can carry)

(increases the total bombs Dodoco can carry) Crash-Clang Canisters (increases explosion AoE of Dodoco's bombs)

This stage has a pretty straightforward objective, as all you need to do is bounce the Clanky-Clank Tank's bombs back to in order to stun and weaken it, following which you can defeat it using Dodoco's bombs.

Stage 3: Seething Shiny Sparkalope

Seething Shiny Sparkalope challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For this stage, Shiny Sparkalope is the main antagonist who you will need to defeat. This enemy's plunging attacks are pretty powerful, so you will need to wait till it stuns itself by plunging down into Stunning Rock obstacles present on the field. Once that happens, focus all your firepower into attacking the Shiny Sparkalope with Dodoco's bombs.

Spikey Fish opponents in this stage include Ordinary Spikey Fish, Armored Spikey Fish, and Bomb Spikey Fish. Apart from the Composite Stone, and Steady-State Seagrass obstacles, a new obstacle called "Stunning Rock" can also be found on the field.

You can take advantage of these combat buffs:

Lil' Bandage (restores Dodoco's HP)

(restores Dodoco's HP) Invincibility Time (makes Dodoco invincible for a brief period)

(makes Dodoco invincible for a brief period) Shoom-Shoom Shoes (increase Dodoco's SPD)

(increase Dodoco's SPD) Boom-Boom Bandoliers (increases the total bombs Dodoco can carry)

(increases the total bombs Dodoco can carry) Crash-Clang Canisters (increases explosion AoE of Dodoco's bombs)

(increases explosion AoE of Dodoco's bombs) Hollow Charge (special stage buff; after gaining this buff, Dodoco's bombs will be able to penetrate Seagrass as well as opponents. Bombs will also be able to deal direct DMG to Armored Spikey Fish)

When the Shiny Sparkalope is executing its plunging attack, make sure to steer clear of the area it will slam down onto (this will be briefly marked before the attack takes place). You can lure the Shiny Sparkalope towards the Stunning Rocks present on the field in order to stun it and give your team a window to defeat it.

Stage 4: Dodo-Crazy Culmination of Combat

Dodo-Crazy Culmination of Combat challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This stage doesn't have a fixed enemy or gameplay mechanic, and choosing this will result in a random stage (from among Stages 1-3) being picked for you and your teammates.

How to play Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza

Location of the Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To begin playing the Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza event, teleport directly to the event location in Mondstadt (located right next to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters). You can either choose to talk to the NPC Valerina to get a brief overview of the event, or you can start playing directly by walking up to the table and clicking on the "Start Game" option.

Then, choose from amongst the four aforementioned stages, click on "Match", and pick the appearance you want your Dodoco to have.

