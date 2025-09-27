Genshin Impact Luna I chest count, total Luna Sigils, Lunoculus, and Nod-Krai collectibles list

Nod-Krai is a new region in Genshin Impact Luna I, where you can find a ton of new collectible items during exploration. This includes the Luna Sigil, Lunoculus, Radiant Spincrystals, chests, recipes, books, and achievements. Collecting them will help you increase your exploration progress, and you will also gain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems.

This article will cover the total collectibles count of all the items in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Genshin Impact Luna I: Total chests, Lunoculus, and other collectibles count

Chests

Locations of all the chests in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoLab Teyvat Interactive Map)

You can find up to 309 chests in Nod-Krai. However, the achievement list will only show 299.

Time trial challenges

Nod-Krai time trial locations (Image via HoYoLab Teyvat Interactive Map)

There are 20 time trial challenges in Nod-Krai, but the achievement only shows 13. Three of them are in Hiisi Island, two in Paha Isle, and the rest are in Lempo Isle.

Luno Sigils

Luna Sigil (Image via HoYoverse)

You can collect up to 679 Luna Sigils from chests, the Statue of the New Moon, and Meeting Point rewards for completing World Quests. After offering the sigils to the Meeting Point, you will be left with 229 Luna Sigils.

Evermoon Seals

Evermoon Seals (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of nine Evermoon Seals in Nod-Krai. You can obtain them randomly by opening the Precious Chest and the Luxurious Chest.

Lunoculus

There are 112 Lunoculi as of version Luna I, so you can raise your Statue of the New Moon to level five with 17 left over.

Radiant Spincrystals

Nod-Krai Radiant Spincrystal locations (Image via HoYoLab Teyvat Interactive Map)

You can find up to 12 Radiant Spincrystals while exploring Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact. Four are located in Paha Isle, two in Hiisi Island, and the remaining six are in Lempo Isle.

Achievements

Luna I achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

There are 60 new achievements in Luna I. This includes the Wonders of the World, Meetings in Outrealm, and Nod-Krai series.

Recipes

Nod-Krai recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

There are 11 new recipes in version Luna I. Additionally, there are three specialty dishes.

Books

Purchase books from Dhabit in Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

There are eight new books in version Luna I. Some of them can be bought from the NPC shop in Nasha Town, while the rest can be obtained during exploration.

Viewpoints

Nod-Krai viewpoint locations (Image via HoYoLab Teyvat Interactive Map)

There are 13 new viewpoints in Nod-Krai.

