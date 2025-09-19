Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Viewpoints locations

There are a total of 13 Viewpoints that can be unlocked in the newly added region of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact Luna I. While some of these can be accessed directly, others are locked behind the version's Archon Quest and World Quest chains. Each Viewpoint that you unlock can be viewed from the in-game Archive, with brief descriptions of each shedding information on the lore of the surrounding area.

This article provides a guide on unlocking all 13 Viewpoints across various locations of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact.

Locations of all Nod-Krai Viewpoints in Genshin Impact

1) Echoes of the Far North: Hiisi Island

Location of Viewpoint #1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Viewpoint is located right next to the Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon. Simply teleport to the Statue to unlock this Viewpoint. Note that this Viewpoint will be visible on the map only after you complete the entire Polkka Beneath the Moon's Oracle World Quest chain.

2) Pilgrimage to the Moon: Light-Bathed Platform

Location of Viewpoint #2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Light-Bathed Platform teleport waypoint (north-west of the Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon) to unlock this Viewpoint.

3) Moon-Bathed Courtyard: Silvermoon Hall

Location of Viewpoint #3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to unlock this Viewpoint, you will need to complete the Genshin Impact Luna I Archon Quest "Act I: A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves". Teleport to the Silvermoon Hall underground waypoint (located on the western side of Hiisi Island), and head a short distance north to find the Viewpoint.

4) Lies of the Faithless: Hiisi Island

Location of Viewpoint #4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To unlock this Viewpoint, you will need to complete the Echoes of an Unfinished Past World Quest. After you have completed the quest, teleport to the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper waypoint (located north-east of the Lost Mooncourt Domain), and walk a short distance straight ahead to enter the Sanctum of the Oathbearer. Follow the path and head up the stairs to find and unlock the Viewpoint.

5) Clinky, Clanky Craftshop: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop

Location of Viewpoint #5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

First, teleport to the Northern Training Ground waypoint on Lempo Isle (located north-east of Aino's house), then jump straight down into the canyon below to unlock the Viewpoint.

6) Silent Shallows: Maroon Basin

Location of Viewpoint #6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Viewpoint can be unlocked only after completing the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky world quest. After completing the quest, teleport to the Maroon Basin teleport waypoint on Paha Isle. From here, head southwest to find the Viewpoint.

7) Border Town: Nasha Town

Location of Viewpoint #7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Viewpoint can be found right above the Rossum Workshop in Nasha Town. To get here, first teleport to the Nasha town waypoint, then head towards the Rossum Workshop. Use the lift located nearby to get to the first floor and unlock the Viewpoint.

8) Fortress of Steel: Nothing Passage

Location of Viewpoint #8 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Nothing Passage teleport waypoint situated at the very north of Lempo Isle to unlock this Viewpoint.

9) New World's Prelude: Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau

Location of Viewpoint #9 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can unlock this Viewpoint while playing through The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot world quest. It can be found on the Middle Level of the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau on Paha Isle.

10) Secret Research: Paha Isle

Location of Viewpoint #10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Viewpoint is also located inside the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau on Paha Isle. To get here, teleport to the easternmost Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau waypoint, and follow the path straight west to unlock the Viewpoint.

11) Neonate Aberration: Nothing Passage

Location of Viewpoint #11 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Viewpoint can be unlocked only after finishing the Blues of the Old World quest. Teleport to the southern Nothing Passage waypoint on Lempo Isle, make your way west, and jump straight down to find this Viewpoint.

12) Iron Whale's Dream: Blue Amber Lake

Location of Viewpoint #12 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To find this Viewpoint, you will need to complete The Tale-Telling Heart World Quest. Once you have finished the quest, teleport to the western Blue Amber Lake waypoint, where you will spot the Viewpoint right in front of you.

13) Light of Oaths Sworn: Final Night Cemetery

Location of Viewpoint #13 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Viewpoint can be unlocked after completing the To The Lighthouse quest, which unlocks the Paha Isle Meeting Point. Teleport to the Paha Isle Final Night Cemetery: Meeting Point, and head a short distance west to find thie Viewpoint.

