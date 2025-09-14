Genshin Impact Luna I recipe list

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has finally been released globally, along with a new region called Nod-Krai. Here, you can find new enemies, materials, items, and recipes. You can also get up to 10 new recipes in the new area. While some of these can be purchased, to find the rest, you must explore various areas on the Nod-Krai map and complete some other prerequisites.

This article lists all new recipes in the Genshin Impact Luna I update, along with a guide on how to obtain them.

All new recipes in Genshin Impact Luna I update and how to obtain

1) Recipes 1 and 2

Location of "The Flagship" tavern in Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

For recipes 1 and 2, teleport to the Waypoint near the Adventurers' Guild in Nasha Town and make your way to "The Flagship" tavern. The location of this place will be marked on your map. Over here, you can purchase the recipes for Berries and Fried Meat, and Roulette Special from the NPC named Demyan for 2,500 Mora and 5,000 Mora, respectively.

2) Recipes 3 to 6

Location of the "Speranza" restaurant in Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

For the location of the second vendor, head to Nasha Town and look for the "Speranaza" restaurant. Its location will be marked on your map, as shown in the picture above. You can purchase four different recipes from the NPC Katya at this location.

You can get the Recipe for Nod-Krai Hot Dog, Lakkaberry Madame, Midsommar Torte, and Crispy Roast from this NPC. The first two recipes cost 2,500 Mora each, while the last two will cost 5,000 Mora each. You can also get special discounts from this vendor after completing the "Elegy of Dust and Lamplight" Archon Quest.

3) Recipe 7

Location of the NPC Limppu in Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find another vendor in Nasha Town, selling a recipe. To get to this vendor, teleport to the Waypoint near the Adventurers' Guild in Nasha Town, turn around, and look towards your left; you will find an NPC called Limppu with a small cart beside him. From him, you can purchase the Fruit Tandem Turnovers recipe for 5,000 Mora.

4) Recipe 8

Location of Today's Boon recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the recipe for Today's Boon, teleport to the Meeting Point at the Frostmoon Enclave in Hiisi Island. Turn towards your left and drop down; you will find a small house behind you. In this house, you will find an Exquisite Chest, after which you will get the recipe for Today's Boon after opening this chest.

5) Recipe 9

Location of the Borderland Crispbread recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Borderland Crispbread recipe, you will have to complete a small puzzle near the Blue Amber Lake sub-area. This chest can be found by teleporting to the Waypoint near the entrance to the Blue Amber Lake and making your way to the marked location on the picture above.

The chest will be inside a boat at the marked location - you will have to complete a special puzzle to open it. You must find three Amazing 'Bots, guide them to this chest's area, and interact with them to combine them. After combining these robots, you can open this chest.

Location of the Amazing 'Bot 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Amazing 'Bot will be right under the boat. After interacting with it, the robot will be activated and start following you. Once it begins walking, guide it to the location of the locked chest.

Location of the Amazing 'Bot 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second robot will be towards your left, just outside the entrance to the boat.

Location of the Amazing 'Bot 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Amazing 'Bot is hidden behind some bushes. From the location of the locked chest, turn to your right and head towards the Blue Amber Lake. You will find this robot at the location indicated in the image above.

6) Recipe 10

Location of "The Chef's Tale" World Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the recipe for the Smoked Fish Steak, you must finish certain quests. First, you must complete the "To the Lighthouse" World Quest to unlock the Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery. After this, buy the recipes for Nod-Krai Hot Dog, Berries and Fried Meat, and Lakkaberry Madame. Lastly, you must complete the "The Chef's Tale" World Quest and unlock a chest.

After completing these quests and obtaining the recipes mentioned above, head to the Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery. Then, turn to your left, and you will find a unique cooking stove beside you.

Interact with this stove and cook any food item to trigger a special dialogue. Once the dialogue appears, use the stove again and cook a food item. After this, the spirit of a person named Food-Obsessed Phantom will spawn right in front of you and ask you to prepare the Nod-Krai Hot Dog dish.

Triggering this dialogue sequence will activate the "The Chef's Tale" World Quest. To complete this quest, cook three separate dishes for the Food-Obsessed Phantom. You will have to wait for a full daily reset before you can cook another dish for him.

For the first day, you'll need to prepare the Nod-Krai Hot Dog. On the second day, you must cook the Berries and Fried Meat, and on the third day, prepare the Lakkaberry Madame. After this, "The Chef's Tale" World Quest will be completed, and an Exquisite Chest will spawn in front of you. Open the chest to get the recipe for Smoked Fish Steak.

