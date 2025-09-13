Genshin Impact Nod-Krai fishing locations, rewards, and fishes

The Genshin Impact Luna I update introduced a new region, Nod-Krai. Players can find a lot of new mechanisms, enemies, World Quests, and fishing spots in this region. The developers have also added new fish species for all of the fishing spots in the Nod-Krai region.

Ad

On that note, this article lists the locations of all new fishing spots and fish added to the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact.

Locations of 9 new fishing spots in the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact

Location of the Nod-Krai Fishing Association (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nod-Krai Fishing Association is located east of Nasha Town, at the marked location shown in the picture above. You must buy two new bait formulas over here if you want to catch the fish residing in the Nod-Krai region. The formula for each bait costs three Medaka, a species of fish commonly found in various fishing spots throughout Tevyat.

Ad

Trending

The new bait introduced in Luna I version is Berry Bait and Refreshing Lakka Bait. To craft the former, you'll need the Midsommar Berry and Flour items, and to craft the latter, you must collect Lakkaberry and Mint. Nine new fishing spots have been introduced in the Nod-Krai region, and the details regarding them are given in the section below.

Location 1

Fishing spot 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

This fishing spot can be found near the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau location on the Paha Isle. Teleport to the Waypoint to the north-west of the Statue of the New Moon on the Paha Isle area. After reaching this location, turn left and continue straight; you will find the fishing spot.

Ad

Also read: All Nod-Krai Tideseal Stone locations in Genshin Impact

Location 2

Fishing spot 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second fishing spot can also be found near the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau location on the Paha Isle. To find this spot, teleport to the North Harbor Waypoint and continue moving forward. You will reach the end of a cliff; from there, drop down, turn towards your left, and continue forward. The second fishing spot will be right in front of you.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact: Priorities First quest guide

Location 3

Fishing spot 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The third fishing spot can be found near the Frostmoon Enclave area on Hiisi Island. Teleport to Frostmoon Enclave Waypoint or the Meeting Point of this area, turn backwards, and keep moving towards the shore to find this fishing spot.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact: All Lunoculus in Nod-Krai's Hiisi Island

Location 4

Fishing spot 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth fishing spot is located near the Hiisi Island Teleport Waypoint. Teleport to this area, turn around, and continue forward towards the shore to reach the fourth fishing spot in Nod-Krai.

Ad

Location 5

Fishing spot 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth fishing spot is also found at the Hiisi Island area in Genshin Impact. You must complete the Gift of the Mirage World Quest to unlock this spot; otherwise, an NPC named Pekkani will block the location of this fishing spot.

Ad

After completing the quest, teleport to the Waypoint, located to the south of the Lost Mooncourt domain. From here, turn around and keep heading towards the shore, and you will find a special path on the ocean; the fifth fishing spot can be found here.

Location 6

Fishing spot 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The sixth fishing spot is located in the Lempo Isle area of the Nod-Krai region. To find it, teleport to Lightless Capital domain, turn towards your right, and continue forward towards the ocean. The location is marked in the picture above.

Ad

Location 7

Fishing spot 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh fishing spot can be found near the Nasha Town in the Lempo Isle area. To find it, teleport to the Waypoint near the entrance to Nasha Town. After this, turn to your left and continue forward until you find a small metal plank stretching out towards the ocean. The fishing spot in Nasha Town is located here.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I hidden teleport waypoint locations and unlock guide

Location 8

Fishing spot 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

The eighth and penultimate fishing spot in the Nod-Krai region can be found at the Blue Amber Lake sub-area in Lempo Isle. First, teleport to the Waypoint, which is near the entrance of the Blue Amber Lake location. Afterwards, continue forward till you reach a small camp. The fishing spot is located right in front of this small camp and is also marked in the picture above.

Ad

Also read: Nod-Krai enemy locations in Genshin Impact

Location 9

Fishing spot 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last fishing spot in the Nod-Krai region is located near the Nothing Passage at Lempo Isle. To find this spot, teleport to the Nothing Passage Waypoint and continue forward till the marked spot in the above picture.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Rainbowdrop Crystal locations and farming guide

New fish added to the fishing spots in the Nod-Krai region

Seven new fish species were added to the fishing spots available in the Nod-Krai location. Here are the names of these new fish species, and where you can find them:

Common Axehead Fish - Fishing spots 1, 6, 7, 8

- Fishing spots 1, 6, 7, 8 Frosted Axehead Fish - Fishing spots 1, 2, 7, 8

- Fishing spots 1, 2, 7, 8 Blazing Axehead Fish - Fishing spot 8

- Fishing spot 8 Veggie Mauler Shark - Fishing spots 2, 4, 6, 8

- Fishing spots 2, 4, 6, 8 Neon Mauler Shark - Fishing spots 2, 3, 5, 8

- Fishing spots 2, 3, 5, 8 Azuregaze Crystal-Eye - Fishing spots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9

- Fishing spots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 Nightgaze Crystal-Eye - Fishing spots 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute weapon guide

Nod-Krai Fishing Association rewards

Nod-Krai Fishing Association rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can purchase some special items from the Nod-Krai Fishing Association, which is located east of the Nasha Town location. To buy these items, you must catch various fish species located in Nod-krai and other regions. You can also get the Fishing Line Stabilizer from the Nod-Krai Fishing Association if you have not purchased this item from other regions in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Here are all the items available in the Nod-Krai Fishing Association, and the fish required to buy them:

Formula: Berry Bait - 3 Medaka

- 3 Medaka Formula: Refreshing Lakka Bait - 3 Medaka

- 3 Medaka Glug in One Go furnishing blueprint - 4 Blazing Axehead Fish, 6 Blazing Axehead Fish, 6 Neon Mauler Shark

- 4 Blazing Axehead Fish, 6 Blazing Axehead Fish, 6 Neon Mauler Shark Moongleam Sapling - 20 Blazing Axehead Fish, 20 Veggie Mauler Shark, 20 Azuregaze Crystal-Eye, 20 Nightgaze Crystal-Eye

- 20 Blazing Axehead Fish, 20 Veggie Mauler Shark, 20 Azuregaze Crystal-Eye, 20 Nightgaze Crystal-Eye Fishing Line Stabilizer - 3 Medaka

Also read: Genshin Impact Clink Clank Clash event guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.