Genshin Impact Rainbowdrop Crystal locations and farming guide 

Rainbowdrop Crystals are new ores in Genshin Impact introduced in the latest Luna I update. You can find them scattered all over various locations in Nod-Krai. You will need these items if you want to buy blueprints for weapons from the new region.

Ad

This article lists all the locations of the new Rainbowdrop Crystal ores in Genshin Impact, along with a farming route.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II drip marketing reveals Nefer, an upcoming playable character

Genshin Impact Rainbowdrop Crystal farming guide

Rainbowdrop Crystal nodes can be found in various locations at the Paha Isle, Hiisi Island, and Lempo Isle sub-areas in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai. You will have to use Physical or Geo attacks to break the nodes and obtain the minerals. You can get up to three ores from each node.

Ad

Trending

Route 1

Farming route 1 for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores on Hiisi Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can find 23 Rainbowdrop Crystal nodes on the Hiisi Island area of the Nod-Krai region. Prioritize farming the materials from this route if you want to obtain a good amount of these ores in a short amount of time.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact: Priorities First quest guide

Route 2

Farming route 2 for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores on Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can find 10 Rainbowdrop Crystal Ore locations on the Paha Isle. Most of these areas are easily accessible, and you only need to unlock two Teleport Waypoints to get these ores.

Ad

Underground farming route for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores on Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Paha Island also has a special underground cave where you can find four Rainbowdrop Crystal ores. Follow the marked route in the picture above to locate the entrance to the cavern.

Ad

Also read: Nod-Krai enemy locations in Genshin Impact

Route 3

Farming route 3 for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores on Lempo Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can find 30 Rainbowdrop Crystal ores at the Nasha Town and Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop sub-areas of the Lempo Isle area in Nod-Krai.

Ad

These locations have a lot of nodes, so the farming routes have been divided into two separate routes to make it easier to find all the ores.

Underground farming route for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores on Lempo Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop sub-area, you can also find a special underground cave that has three Rainbowdrop Crystal ores. The white arrows in the picture above mark the entrance to the cavern.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest guide

Route 4

Farming route 4 for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores on Lempo Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Blue Amber Lake, Eye of Kritti, and Nothing Passage sub-areas have around 26 Rainbowdrop Crystal ores. Follow the marked route in the picture above to locate them.

Ad

Underground farming route for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores near Starsand Shoal sub-area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Near the Starsand Shoal sub-area in Lempo Isle, you can find the entrance to an underground cave (at the white mark in the picture above). Here, you will find four Rainbowdrop Crystal ores.

Ad

Underground farming route for the Rainbowdrop Crystal ores on Eye of Kratti sub-area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Eye of Kratti sub-area also features a special underground cave, which can be unlocked after reaching the location marked in white in the picture above. You can start the Whisper Beneath the Waves World Quest to get access to this cavern, which contains three Rainbowdrop Crystal Ores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.