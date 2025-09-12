Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute weapon guide

Etherlight Spindlelute is a new 4-star Catalyst introduced in Genshin Impact Luna I. It can be obtained for free by participating in the version's flagship event Clink Clank Clash. Etherlight Spindlelute is a great free-to-play weapon for Catalyst users who need both Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery, as this weapon provides both.

Ad

This article provides a guide on the stats and level-up materials for Etherlight Spindlelute, as well as information on the best characters to equip this free weapon on in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute stats and level-up materials

Etherlight Spindlelute can be obtained for free (Image via HoYoverse)

At Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1, Etherlight Spindlelute will have the following stats:

Ad

Trending

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Secondary stat: 45.9% Energy Recharge

It also has the following passive effect:

After using an Elemental Skill, the user's Elemental Mastery is increased by 100 for the next 20 seconds.

You can level up Etherlight Spindlelute to Level 90 using these materials:

Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions x3

Unyielding Delusion of the Far-North Scions x9

Oblation of the Far-North Scions x9

Aureate Radiance of the Far-North Scions x4

Lightless Bone x15

Glowing Remains x18

Radiant Exoskeleton x27

Tattered Warrant x10

Immaculate Warrant x15

Frost-Etched Warrant x18

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Blackmarrow Lantern weapon guide

Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute: How to get

Etherlight Spindlelute can be obtained from the Clink Clank Clash event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can get the free 4-star Catalyst Etherlight Spindlelute by participating in the Clink Clank Clash event in Genshin Impact Luna I. This event consists of four separate minigames, each of which as several stages. Playing these minigames will reward you with 'Legion Morale'. Once your Legion Morale reaches 200, you can claim Etherlight Spindlelute for free.

Ad

You can also get this weapon's Refinement materials by collecting more Legion Morale.

Best characters for Etherlight Spindlelute in Genshin Impact

Etherlight Spindlelute is a great FP2 weapon choice for Lauma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since Etherlight Spindlelute provides both Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery buffs, this weapon is perfect for Catalyst users who scale off Elemental Mastery, and also need a decent amount of Energy Recharge. Characters who can equip this weapon on include:

Ad

Lauma

Nilou

Nahida

Citlali

Kokomi

Etherlight Spindlelute is one of Lauma's best free-to-play weapons, and you can definitely use this weapon on her in case you haven't pulled for her signature weapon Nightweaver's Looking Glass.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.