Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute weapon guide

Etherlight Spindlelute is a new 4-star Catalyst introduced in Genshin Impact Luna I. It can be obtained for free by participating in the version's flagship event Clink Clank Clash. Etherlight Spindlelute is a great free-to-play weapon for Catalyst users who need both Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery, as this weapon provides both.
This article provides a guide on the stats and level-up materials for Etherlight Spindlelute, as well as information on the best characters to equip this free weapon on in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute stats and level-up materials
At Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1, Etherlight Spindlelute will have the following stats:
- Base ATK: 510
- Secondary stat: 45.9% Energy Recharge
It also has the following passive effect:
After using an Elemental Skill, the user's Elemental Mastery is increased by 100 for the next 20 seconds.
You can level up Etherlight Spindlelute to Level 90 using these materials:
- Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions x3
- Unyielding Delusion of the Far-North Scions x9
- Oblation of the Far-North Scions x9
- Aureate Radiance of the Far-North Scions x4
- Lightless Bone x15
- Glowing Remains x18
- Radiant Exoskeleton x27
- Tattered Warrant x10
- Immaculate Warrant x15
- Frost-Etched Warrant x18
Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute: How to get
You can get the free 4-star Catalyst Etherlight Spindlelute by participating in the Clink Clank Clash event in Genshin Impact Luna I. This event consists of four separate minigames, each of which as several stages. Playing these minigames will reward you with 'Legion Morale'. Once your Legion Morale reaches 200, you can claim Etherlight Spindlelute for free.
You can also get this weapon's Refinement materials by collecting more Legion Morale.
Best characters for Etherlight Spindlelute in Genshin Impact
Since Etherlight Spindlelute provides both Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery buffs, this weapon is perfect for Catalyst users who scale off Elemental Mastery, and also need a decent amount of Energy Recharge. Characters who can equip this weapon on include:
- Lauma
- Nilou
- Nahida
- Citlali
- Kokomi
Etherlight Spindlelute is one of Lauma's best free-to-play weapons, and you can definitely use this weapon on her in case you haven't pulled for her signature weapon Nightweaver's Looking Glass.
