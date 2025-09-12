Genshin Impact Clink Clank Clash event guide

Clink Clank Clash is the flagship event of the Genshin Impact Luna I update. It is a limited-time event lasting till September 29, 2025, and players can obtain a variety of rewards by participating in this event, including Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and the free 4-star Catalyst Etherlight Spindlelute.

Ad

This article provides information on everything you need to know about the Clink Clank Clash event in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Guide for the Clink Clank Clash event in Genshin Impact

Begin the event quest to unlock the minigames (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In the Clink Clank Clash event, players can take part in four different types of mini-games to earn "Legion Morale". Once a sufficient amount of Region Morale has been accumulated, they can be exchanged for rewards such as Primogems and the 4-star Catalyst Etherlight Spindlelute.

Ad

Trending

In order to begin this event, you will first need to start the quest "Dun Dun Dunnn! A Major Crisis!" in Nod-Krai's Nasha Town. After playing through the first part of the quest, you will be able to unlock the four event mini-games, which are:

Pursue and Strike! The Out-of-Control Flier!

Boom! Blast! Power Test!

Seek and Find! Machines on the Fritz!

Quietly Now! Sneaky Sneaking Sneaks!

All four of these games have different gameplay styles, and utilize some of the newly introduced Nod-Krai exploration/traversal mechanics. You will need to complete various stages of these mini-games, with a few stages being unlocked every day.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I Phase I events schedule

Clink Clank Clash - Gameplay objectives and tips for mini-games

As stated, there are a total of four mini-games that players can take part in during the Clink Clank Clash event. All of these mini-games will provide "Legion Morale" and Primogems.

Pursue and Strike! The Out-of-Control Flier!

Pursue and Strike! The Out-of-Control Flier! challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In the Pursue and Strike! The Out-of-Control Flier! mini-game, you will need to transform into the Kuuhenki and move along the Moonlanes to collect Moonlit Particles. There will be special marks along the way, with which you can interact to create floating platforms and collect the necessary Moonlit Particles.

Ad

At times, you might find various-colored Kuuhenki on the Moonlanes, and interacting with these Red and Blue Kuuhenkis will increase the Moonlit Particles' collection area. Depending on the color of the Kuuhenki, you will need to jump onto the similarly-colored Unipolar Fields in order to leap higher and collect Moonlit Particles in the air.

Boom! Blast! Power Test!

Boom! Blast! Power Test! challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In the Boom! Blast! Power Test!, players will need to defeat multiple waves of enemies within a designated area. You can see the total number of enemies you will need to defeat on the top-left area of your screen.

Ad

There will be self-defense devices in the arena, which you will need to charge up, following which they will unleash shockwaves that will deal damage to the enemies. The devices will charge up automatically as you fight the enemies, so remember to stay close to them. Additionally, Moonshine Violets will be present on the field, which you can utilize to restore your own Kuuhvaki energy.

Seek and Find! Machines on the Fritz!

Ad

Seek and Find! Machines on the Fritz! challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Seek and Find! Machines on the Fritz! minigame requires you to track down a certain number of Malfunctioning Robots in an area. Pale yellow Kuuvahki remnants will be scattered throughout the area, and following these remnants will lead you to the Robots.

Ad

Once you have collected a certain amount of Kuuvahki Remnants (displayed by a circular progress bar at the bottom of the screen), the location of all remaining Malfunctioning Robots that you haven't found yet will be marked on the map for you.

Remember to make use of the Unipolar Fields to jump high and reach places that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Quietly Now! Sneaky Sneaking Sneaks!

Quietly Now! Sneaky Sneaking Sneaks! challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Quietly Now! Sneaky Sneaking Sneaks! minigame is a stealth challenge, in you will control the Zip-Zap Spy Bot and help it retrieve ID cards present in a designated area. There will be enemies present in the area, who you will need to evade in order to avoid being captured. The Zip-Zap Spy Bot will lose 1 HP any time it is discovered, and the challenge will fail if its HP is completely depleted.

Ad

The Zip-Zap Spy Bot has certain skills that it can make use of, such as a spinning attack against enemies, and a dash to propel it a short distance forward. Use its spinning melee attack to defeat the enemies (remember to approach them from the back), and break apart the containers that have the ID cards inside them.

Apart from these, Kuuvahki Bullets can also be found in the area, which you can grab and deploy near the enemies to neutralize them.

Ad

Also read: All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact Luna I

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.