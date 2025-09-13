Genshin Impact: All Lunoculus in Nod-Krai's Hiisi Island

Genshin Impact's Luna I introduces the new region of Nod-Krai, along with a new set of Oculus called Lunoculus. These are different from the usual seven elements of Teyvat, as they represent a raw, almost primordial form of energy that originates from the moons.
Gathering them is essential to level up your Statue in Nod-Krai for rewards such as Primogems, Acquaint Fates and the Shrine of Depths keys. This guide will cover all Lunoculus in the region of Hiisi Island where the Frostmoon Scions currently reside in Genshin Impact.
Note: Certain Oculi on Hiisi Island remain inaccessible until you complete the Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I and finish all related World Quests in the area.
All 34 Lunoculus locations on Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact
You have to finish all World Quests on Hiisi Island to access some of the Oculis, as they are locked behind exploration progress. The names of the quests in Genshin Impact that need to be completed are given below.
- The Tale of the Gate Stone
- For a Green Island
- The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar
- Gift of the Mirage
- Echoes of an Unfinished Past (unlocks at day reset after completing the rest)
Lunoculus #1
Climb on top of the half-broken pillar to obtain the Lunoculus.
Lunoculus #2
Descend from the cliffs and you'll find a cave opening near the shore where the oculus is.
Lunoculus #3
Go down from the cliff and find the Oculus in front of the Evermoon Vault cave in Genshin Impact.
Lunoculus #4
You can obtain this Oculus by riding the Moonlanes or simply by walking up to it.
Lunoculus #5
This oculus can be obtained either by flying from a nearby cliff of high altitude or by dwelling a Kuuhenki nearby to fly upwards.
Lunoculus #6
Located on top of the stretched hill sides near the Meeting Point in Hiisi Island.
Lunoculus #7
This one's located on the highest cliff from the Teleport Waypoint near the Moon Maiden's statue (shown in the image).
Lunoculus #8
Located in the hand of the Moon Maiden's statue.
Lunoculus #9
You can obtain this by simply walking towards it from the Teleport Waypoint near the Moon Maiden's statue.
Lunoculus #10
Located near some ruins from the Southern Teleport Waypoint, and is easy to grab by gliding or climbing the ruin pillars.
Lunoculus #11
Located between the two ridges of the first two islands. You have to fly from a higher altitude to attain it.
Lunoculus #12
Located on top of hill near the ridge of the second island. You'll have to climb to the very top, where you can find this oculus in Genshin Impact.
Lunoculus #13
Located near the shore area after you descend from the ridge.
Lunoculus #14
There's a small island located southwest of the Statue in Hiisi Island. The oculus is located there on top of its peak.
Lunoculus #15
This one's located on the north side of Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact. It's on the hexagon-shaped cliffs and triggers on the mini map once you're near there.
Lunoculus #16
Keep climbing upwards on the same hexagon-shaped cliff from Lunoculus #16 to get this one.
Lunoculus #17
In the same North direction, this Oculus is located way high on the peak of a hill. You'll have to climb to the top to even trigger it on the mini map.
Lunoculus #18
Towards the northernmost direction and is located on a small ship.
Lunoculus #19
In the same location, go towards the shore side to find the oculus on top of a small hill.
Lunoculus #20
This one's located on the leaning side of the cliffs. You'll have to climb up or you can choose to descend from the nearby Teleport Waypoint which is close to the giant pillar.
Lunoculus #21
This one's located in a hidden cave, right in the middle of a hill. You'll find the entrance shown in the picture once you climb to the opening of the cave.
Lunoculus #22
Go south from the weapon ascension materials domain in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai. You can obtain this by climbing a nearby pillar or traversing on the Moonlane which is available in the same spot.
Lunoculus #23
From the weapon ascension material domain, walk towards the west, and you'll find the oculus on this small island.
Lunoculus #24
Go towards the eastern direction from the center most Teleport Waypoint in Hiisi Island. You can either equip a Kuuhenki or fly from a nearby cliff to obtain the oculus.
Lunoculus #25
This location is only unlocked after meeting Columbina for the first time in Genshin Impact's Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon Act I. You can obtain the oculus at this moment, or obtain it later once the Teleport Waypoint is unlocked after completing the quest.
Lunoculus #26
This one is close to the southwest Teleport Waypoint in Hiisi Island Genshin Impact.
Lunoculus #27
This one is located on the cliff near the locked Luxurious chest. The red circle signifies its location, which is right at the edge.
Lunoculus #28
Located on top of some branches in the northwest direction of the Teleport Waypoint in the third island.
Lunoculus #29
This one's in the air, and you can obtain it by dwelling a Kuuhenki nearby to obtain it between the Kuuvahki's red and blue forces of attraction.
Lunoculus #30
In the southernmost part of the third island, located on the top of a mini hill.
Lunoculus #31
This oculus can only be obtained after completing the World Quest For a Green Island. You'll also be able to obtain the Luxurious chest along with it.
Lunoculus #32
This location is auto-unlocked once you come near the pit area in Hiisi Island (Frostmoon Enclave) by triggering the World Quest The Mirrors, the Maze and the Tsar.
Lunoculus #33
This is also obtained on the Moonlane, which you can access by completing the The Mirror, the Maze and the Tsar World Quest.
Lunoculus #34
This is the final Lunoculus that is in a hidden location unlocked via Genshin Impact's World Quest Echoes of an Unfinished Past. This quest is triggered on a daily reset after finishing all the other World Quests.
This wraps up the guide to all Lunoculus on Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact. Use this guide as a reference while exploring to make sure you don’t miss any along the way.
