Genshin Impact: All Lunoculus in Nod-Krai's Hiisi Island

Genshin Impact's Luna I introduces the new region of Nod-Krai, along with a new set of Oculus called Lunoculus. These are different from the usual seven elements of Teyvat, as they represent a raw, almost primordial form of energy that originates from the moons.

Gathering them is essential to level up your Statue in Nod-Krai for rewards such as Primogems, Acquaint Fates and the Shrine of Depths keys. This guide will cover all Lunoculus in the region of Hiisi Island where the Frostmoon Scions currently reside in Genshin Impact.

Note: Certain Oculi on Hiisi Island remain inaccessible until you complete the Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I and finish all related World Quests in the area.

All 34 Lunoculus locations on Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact

You have to finish all World Quests on Hiisi Island to access some of the Oculis, as they are locked behind exploration progress. The names of the quests in Genshin Impact that need to be completed are given below.

Lunoculus #1

Lunoculus #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb on top of the half-broken pillar to obtain the Lunoculus.

Lunoculus #2

Lunoculus #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Descend from the cliffs and you'll find a cave opening near the shore where the oculus is.

Lunoculus #3

Lunoculus #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go down from the cliff and find the Oculus in front of the Evermoon Vault cave in Genshin Impact.

Lunoculus #4

Lunoculus #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain this Oculus by riding the Moonlanes or simply by walking up to it.

Lunoculus #5

Lunoculus #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

This oculus can be obtained either by flying from a nearby cliff of high altitude or by dwelling a Kuuhenki nearby to fly upwards.

Lunoculus #6

Lunoculus #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Located on top of the stretched hill sides near the Meeting Point in Hiisi Island.

Lunoculus #7

Lunoculus #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one's located on the highest cliff from the Teleport Waypoint near the Moon Maiden's statue (shown in the image).

Lunoculus #8

Lunoculus #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Located in the hand of the Moon Maiden's statue.

Lunoculus #9

Lunoculus #9 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain this by simply walking towards it from the Teleport Waypoint near the Moon Maiden's statue.

Lunoculus #10

Lunoculus #10 (Image via HoYoverse)

Located near some ruins from the Southern Teleport Waypoint, and is easy to grab by gliding or climbing the ruin pillars.

Lunoculus #11

Lunoculus #11 (Image via HoYoverse)

Located between the two ridges of the first two islands. You have to fly from a higher altitude to attain it.

Lunoculus #12

Lunoculus #12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Located on top of hill near the ridge of the second island. You'll have to climb to the very top, where you can find this oculus in Genshin Impact.

Lunoculus #13

Lunoculus #13 (Image via HoYoverse)

Located near the shore area after you descend from the ridge.

Lunoculus #14

Lunoculus #14 (Image via HoYoverse)

There's a small island located southwest of the Statue in Hiisi Island. The oculus is located there on top of its peak.

Lunoculus #15

Lunoculus #15 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one's located on the north side of Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact. It's on the hexagon-shaped cliffs and triggers on the mini map once you're near there.

Lunoculus #16

Lunoculus #16 (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep climbing upwards on the same hexagon-shaped cliff from Lunoculus #16 to get this one.

Lunoculus #17

Lunoculus #17 (Image via HoYoverse)

In the same North direction, this Oculus is located way high on the peak of a hill. You'll have to climb to the top to even trigger it on the mini map.

Lunoculus #18

Lunoculus #18 (Image via HoYoverse)

Towards the northernmost direction and is located on a small ship.

Lunoculus #19

Lunoculus #19 (Image via HoYoverse)

In the same location, go towards the shore side to find the oculus on top of a small hill.

Lunoculus #20

Lunoculus #20 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one's located on the leaning side of the cliffs. You'll have to climb up or you can choose to descend from the nearby Teleport Waypoint which is close to the giant pillar.

Lunoculus #21

Lunoculus #21 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one's located in a hidden cave, right in the middle of a hill. You'll find the entrance shown in the picture once you climb to the opening of the cave.

Lunoculus #22

Lunoculus #22 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go south from the weapon ascension materials domain in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai. You can obtain this by climbing a nearby pillar or traversing on the Moonlane which is available in the same spot.

Lunoculus #23

Lunoculus #23 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the weapon ascension material domain, walk towards the west, and you'll find the oculus on this small island.

Lunoculus #24

Lunoculus #24 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go towards the eastern direction from the center most Teleport Waypoint in Hiisi Island. You can either equip a Kuuhenki or fly from a nearby cliff to obtain the oculus.

Lunoculus #25

Lunoculus #25 (Image via HoYoverse)

This location is only unlocked after meeting Columbina for the first time in Genshin Impact's Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon Act I. You can obtain the oculus at this moment, or obtain it later once the Teleport Waypoint is unlocked after completing the quest.

Lunoculus #26

Lunoculus #26 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is close to the southwest Teleport Waypoint in Hiisi Island Genshin Impact.

Lunoculus #27

Lunoculus #27 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is located on the cliff near the locked Luxurious chest. The red circle signifies its location, which is right at the edge.

Lunoculus #28

Lunoculus #28 (Image via HoYoverse)

Located on top of some branches in the northwest direction of the Teleport Waypoint in the third island.

Lunoculus #29

Lunoculus #29 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one's in the air, and you can obtain it by dwelling a Kuuhenki nearby to obtain it between the Kuuvahki's red and blue forces of attraction.

Lunoculus #30

Lunoculus #30 (Image via HoYoverse)

In the southernmost part of the third island, located on the top of a mini hill.

Lunoculus #31

Lunoculus #31 (Image via HoYoverse)

This oculus can only be obtained after completing the World Quest For a Green Island. You'll also be able to obtain the Luxurious chest along with it.

Lunoculus #32

Lunoculus #32 (Image via HoYoverse)

This location is auto-unlocked once you come near the pit area in Hiisi Island (Frostmoon Enclave) by triggering the World Quest The Mirrors, the Maze and the Tsar.

Lunoculus #33

Lunoculus #33 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is also obtained on the Moonlane, which you can access by completing the The Mirror, the Maze and the Tsar World Quest.

Lunoculus #34

Lunoculus #34 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final Lunoculus that is in a hidden location unlocked via Genshin Impact's World Quest Echoes of an Unfinished Past. This quest is triggered on a daily reset after finishing all the other World Quests.

This wraps up the guide to all Lunoculus on Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact. Use this guide as a reference while exploring to make sure you don’t miss any along the way.

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

