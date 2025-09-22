Genshin Impact Starsand Shoal robot puzzle location and chest guide

Players can find many intriguing puzzles waiting to be solved in the newly introduced region of Nod-Krai. One such puzzle can be found in Starsand Shoal, and requires you to find and gather three robots in order to break the seal on a container and claim an Exquisite Chest hidden inside.

There are no markers or navigation clues for this puzzle, so players who wish to solve it can follow this guide to quickly find all the robots from nearby locations in Starsand Shoal.

Genshin Impact Starsand Shoal robot puzzle: Location

Location of the puzzle in Starshand Shoal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This puzzle is situated in the Starsand Shoal area of Lempo Isle. To get to its location, simply teleport to the Starsand Shoal waypoint (located straight north of the Lempo Isle Statue of the New Moon). From here, turn east and head a very short distance till you find a boy standing on the edge of the rock with a robot beside him. This is the location of the puzzle.

Genshin Impact Starsand Shoal robot puzzle: How to solve?

As stated, you will need to find a total of three robots to break the container's seal and solve this puzzle. Follow these steps to find all the robots and break the seal on the container:

1) Free the first robot from the Recon Bot

Head towards the little robot beside the boy to enter the empowered Kuuvahki state. Once empowered, lift the Kuuvahki Dewdrop from the ground near the boy, and throw it at the Recon Bot flying in front. Once you do so, the robot that it is carrying will drop down to the ground. Jump down, walk up to the robot, and click on "Activate". Then, bring it to the location of the container – simply walk in front and it will follow you.

2) Find the second robot

The next robot can be found hiding behind the big container. Click on "Activate" and bring it to the front of the container.

3) Find the third robot

The third and final robot is located northwest of the container, with a Frostnight Scion enemy near it. Defeat the enemy, then click on the robot's "Activate" button. Similar to the others, bring it back to the location of the container.

4) Combine all the robots

Once you have gathered all three robots in front of the container, simply stand in front of them and click on the "Combine" button. There will be one additional robot already present here, who will help with the process. Once the robots have been combined, the seal on the container will be broken, and you will be able to step inside and open the Exquisite Chest.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nothing Passage 3 Common Chests puzzle guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

