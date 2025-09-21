Genshin Impact Nothing Passage 3 Common Chests puzzle guide

A certain puzzle in the Nothing Passage region of Lempo Isle rewards players with three Common Chests when solved. The solution to this puzzle lies in gathering three Kuuhenki from nearby locations and bringing them to the area with the Common Chests. Doing so will unlock all three chests, following which you can open them and claim the rewards.

Since there are no hints nearby that will guide you towards the locations of the Kuuhenki, this puzzle might be a little difficult to solve. Hence, this article provides a guide on finding the Kuuhenki near the area and solving the puzzle with the three Common Chests in the Nothing Passage region of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nothing Passage 3 Common Chests puzzle: Location

Location of the puzzle in Nothing Passage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This puzzle is located in the Nothing Passage area of Lempo Isle in Nod-Krai. To get here, teleport to the southern Nothing Passage teleport waypoint, and make your way straight north to find the three locked Common Chests on the ground, with some Midsommar Berries near them.

Genshin Impact Nothing Passage 3 Common Chests puzzle: How to solve?

As mentioned, you will need to find three Kuuhenki near the location of the puzzle, and bring them back to the chests in order to solve the puzzle. Follow these steps to do the same:

1) Free the first Kuuhenki

Location of the first Kuuhenki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can find the first Kuuhenki to the southwest of the puzzle area. Simply head southwest from the location of the chests till you find two Unipolar objects with a small robot near them.

Walk up to the robot, and click on the "Activate" button. Then, head towards the Unipolar objects, and click on the "Rotate" button twice. This will cause the box to move, and break the door behind it.

Head in, and click on "Investigate" to free the Kuuhenki. Then, use the Moonlane to follow it back to the location of the puzzle.

2) Free the second Kuuhenki

Location of the second Kuuhenki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To get to the second Kuuhenki, head southeast from the puzzle area, till you reach a small clearing with many goats gathered nearby.

Locate the yellow glowing spot on the ground, and click on "Investigate" to free the Kuuhenki. Similar to the previous one, use the Moonlane to follow it back to the puzzle's location.

3) Free the third Kuuhenki

Location of the third Kuuhenki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The third Kuuhenki is located quite a distance away from the chests, farther north. Head up the mountain where you will find two goats standing at the very peak, with a glowing spot on the ground between them (you will also find a Lunoculus here).

Investigate the spot, and follow the Kuuhenki back to the location of the puzzle using the Moonlane.

4) Claim the chests

You can now open all three chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Once all three Kuuhenki have been gathered together, the puzzle will be solved, and the three Common Chests willl be unlocked, following which you can open them and claim the rewards.

