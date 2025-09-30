Genshin Impact Flins voicelines about other characters

Flins is a new 5-star character who is a member of the Lightkeepers faction in the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact. He was released during the Phase 2 banners of the Luna I version. He has various voicelines for characters such as Tsaritsa, Varka, and Illuga, among others. Players will have to reach Friendship level four with Flins and complete the &quot;Elegy of Dust and Lamplight&quot; Archon Quest to unlock some of these voicelines. On that note, this article lists Flins' voicelines about Varka, Lauma, Nefer, Jahoda, Illuga, and other characters in Genshin Impact.Flins' voicelines about Varka, Lauma, Nefer, Jahoda, Tsaritsa, and other characters in Genshin ImpactAbout Lauma Lauma in-game (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Hyperborea, the bygone golden elysium... That is what comes to mind whenever I see her. Her ancient and noble lineage are no doubt as heavy a burden to bear as the stunning antlers she wears on her head, and yet she takes it all in her stride. I commend her resilience and courage in doing so.&quot;Flins mentions that he gets reminded of the Golden City, Hyperborea, whenever he sees Lauma. He also commends Lauma for bearing the responsibility of the Moonchanter of the Frostmoon Scions faction.Also read: Best Lauma teams in Genshin ImpactAbout Illuga &quot;Members of the Lightkeepers are under no obligation to stay - and many do, in fact, leave shortly after joining. Only the most determined persevere, and Illuga is one such example. It is common to admire those who display with and cunning, but to me, determination is a far more valuable quality.&quot;Illuga is a new character who was only mentioned on the drip marketing post of Flins. The latter mentions in his voice lines that Illuga is a very determined person and is a member of the Lightkeepers faction.Also read: How to unlock Nod-Krai reputation system in Genshin ImpactAbout Aino Aino (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;I must confess that I do not deal well with machines. This, and not the age difference, is the biggest point of disparity between myself and Aino.&quot;Flins says that he was never good at operating and dealing with machines, and that he is older than Aino. He also mentions that he has a massive difference in opinions regarding machines when compared to Aino.Also read: How to get free Aino in Genshin ImpactAbout Varka Varka (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;You shan't catching me crossing blades with Varka, there's simply no contest. No sword in the world has a sharper bite than the North Wind. Now, you might think that the allusion to one of the fiercest forces in nature's arsenal is pure hyperbole, but I tell you - he is a true knight, the likes of which are rarely seen in this day and age. If I ever have the chance to spar with him, it will be a sure sign that I am going up in the world.&quot;Flins has high praise for Varka's strength and mentions that he never wants to spar with the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. He also states that Varka is a true knight, and people like him are scarce. Furthermore, Flins also mentions that if he ever has to fight Varka, he wouldn't have a chance to survive this battle.Also read: Genshin Impact: Who is Varka from the Knights of Favonius?About Nefer Nefer (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Nefer's intuition is as sharp as a knife, and that is a knife that no one wishes to contend with. Fortunately, I don't make a habit of prying into other people's background. I can only hope she doesn't either.&quot;Flins commends Nefer's intuition and hopes that she doesn't delve into his background and discover his secrets. In this voiceline, he also teases that Nefer might have a special past, but he doesn't know much about her.Also read: Nefer VA in Genshin ImpactAbout JahodaJahoda (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Jahoda always seems to show up where you would least expect. One day, you'll find her by a scrap pile at the Krumkake Craftshop, another, you'll see her out on the balcony of some wealthy family's house in Nasha Town. She is rapidly learning the philosophy of survival... her teacher being the land of Nod-Krai itself.&quot;Based on this voiceline, it seems that Flins had only met with Jahoda a few times. He mentions that Jahoda has been learning about the philosophy of survival, thanks to all of her encounters in the Nod-Krai region. Also read: Jahoda VA in Genshin ImpactAbout the TsaritsaArlecchino's voice-over about the Tsaritsa (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Although Nod-Krai is technically a part of Snezhnaya, you won't hear us habitually refer to 'Her Majesty, the Tsaritsa.' ... Who's 'us'? Hehe... The Lightkeepers, of course... Who else?&quot;Tsaritsa is the Cryo Archon who rules over the Snezhnaya region in Genshin Impact. In this voice-over, Flins implies that the Lightkeepers do not show much respect towards the Cryo Archon. Also read: Genshin Impact: Everything we know about the Tsaritsa before Nod-Krai