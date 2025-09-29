Genshin Impact Nod-Krai book locations

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has released three new books. Some of them can be obtained during exploration, while the rest can be purchased from an NPC shop in Nod-Krai. One of these books also shares lore that reveals information on Snezhnaya and the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa. Luckily, some of the volumes can be obtained for free, while the rest only cost a few Mora.
This article will cover the locations of all the new books in Nod-Krai that you can collect in the Genshin Impact Luna I update.
All Nod-Krai book locations in Genshin Impact Luna I update
The Legends of Reed Miller, Thief Extraordinaire I, II, & III
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Legends of Reed Miller, Thief Extraordinaire book series has three volumes. You can purchase all of them from Dhabit's Mimisbrunnr Books store in Nasha Town. To find the store, use the lift behind the blacksmith NPC and go north. Talk to Dhabit to purchase the books.
Each volume of The Legends of Reed Miller, Thief Extraordinaire collection costs 1,500 Mora, so all three will cost you 4,500 Mora.
Also read: Version Luna I chest count, total Luna Sigils, Lunoculus, and Nod-Krai collectibles list
Conch Echoes I & II
Conch Echoes has only two volumes, and you can purchase both of them from Dhabit's book shop. Each volume costs 3,000 Mora, which means the full collection will cost you a total of 6,000 Mora.
Also read: All Lempo Isle Remarkable Chest locations in Genshin Impact
Hymns of the Far North I, II, & III location
There are three volumes in the Hymns of the Far North book collection. You can find all of them on the bookshelves near the Meeting Point waypoint after unlocking the Hiisi Island offering system.
This concludes the location guide for all the new books in Nod-Krai. After collecting all of them, you can access them in the archive option.
Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:
- All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations
- Luna I quest list and their locations
- Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest guide
- Blues of the Old World quest guide
- How to unlock Luna treasure compass?
- How to unlock Nod-Krai reputation system
- Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.