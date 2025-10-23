Genshin Impact Luna III Primogems count and total pulls leaked

A reliable leaker on X has shared the total Primogems and pull count that Travelers can obtain in Genshin Impact Luna III. Unfortunately, it seems there won't be any map expansion in the upcoming update, so the total rewards are also lower than the first Nod-Krai update. Furthermore, it will be difficult for F2P players to gather enough gacha currency for even one 5-star character or weapon.Travelers can find more details about the total Primogems and the estimated pull count in Genshin Impact Luna III in this article.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Genshin Impact Luna III total pull count and Primogems estimationPull count for 6.2/Luna III via hiragara byu/Everlasting_Elysia inGenshin_Impact_LeaksThe Genshin Impact Luna III update is expected to be released on December 3, 2025. According to the leaks, there won't be any new area in the upcoming version, so there won't be much to do besides the events, Archon Quests, and other recurring content. Therefore, the total Primogems and pull count is also estimated to be much lower than version Luna I.Here's the total estimated amount of Primogems, Intertwined Fates, and Acquaint Fates one can obtain in version Luna III, according to Hiragara:Daily Commission: Primogem x 2,520Shop exchange: Intertwined Fate x 5, Acquaint Fate x 5Imaginarium Theater: Primogem x 1,000Stygian Onslaught: Primogem x 450Spiral Abyss: Primogem x 800Battle Pass F2P: Acquaint Fate x 5Flagship event: Primogem x 960Other events: Primogem x 1,120Main Story: Primogem x 590, Intertwined Fate x 2Other quests: Primogem x 270Achievement: Primogem x 55Luna IV livestream: Primogem x 300Luna III version update: Primogem x 600Other sources: Primogem x 270Adding everything will give a player up to 8,935 Primogems, seven Intertwined Fates, and 10 Acquaint Fates. This is roughly 62 pulls on any limited banner and 10 on the standard banner.It is important to remember that the actual Primogems obtained in version Luna III will also depend on the player's participation in all the limited-time events and other content.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna III banners leakedPull count with Welkin Moon and paid Battle PassBlessing of the Welkin Moon rewards (Image via HoYoverse)Travelers can also obtain up to 3,780 Primogems, which is 23 additional pulls, if they have the Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription. Furthermore, purchasing the paid version of the Battle Pass will give another eight pulls.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.