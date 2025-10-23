Genshin Impact Luna III Primogems count and total pulls leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 23, 2025 10:58 GMT
Version Luna III Primogems and total pull count estimation (Image via HoYoverse)
A reliable leaker on X has shared the total Primogems and pull count that Travelers can obtain in Genshin Impact Luna III. Unfortunately, it seems there won't be any map expansion in the upcoming update, so the total rewards are also lower than the first Nod-Krai update. Furthermore, it will be difficult for F2P players to gather enough gacha currency for even one 5-star character or weapon.

Travelers can find more details about the total Primogems and the estimated pull count in Genshin Impact Luna III in this article.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Luna III total pull count and Primogems estimation

The Genshin Impact Luna III update is expected to be released on December 3, 2025. According to the leaks, there won't be any new area in the upcoming version, so there won't be much to do besides the events, Archon Quests, and other recurring content. Therefore, the total Primogems and pull count is also estimated to be much lower than version Luna I.

Here's the total estimated amount of Primogems, Intertwined Fates, and Acquaint Fates one can obtain in version Luna III, according to Hiragara:

  • Daily Commission: Primogem x 2,520
  • Shop exchange: Intertwined Fate x 5, Acquaint Fate x 5
  • Imaginarium Theater: Primogem x 1,000
  • Stygian Onslaught: Primogem x 450
  • Spiral Abyss: Primogem x 800
  • Battle Pass F2P: Acquaint Fate x 5
  • Flagship event: Primogem x 960
  • Other events: Primogem x 1,120
  • Main Story: Primogem x 590, Intertwined Fate x 2
  • Other quests: Primogem x 270
  • Achievement: Primogem x 55
  • Luna IV livestream: Primogem x 300
  • Luna III version update: Primogem x 600
  • Other sources: Primogem x 270

Adding everything will give a player up to 8,935 Primogems, seven Intertwined Fates, and 10 Acquaint Fates. This is roughly 62 pulls on any limited banner and 10 on the standard banner.

It is important to remember that the actual Primogems obtained in version Luna III will also depend on the player's participation in all the limited-time events and other content.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna III banners leaked

Pull count with Welkin Moon and paid Battle Pass

Blessing of the Welkin Moon rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
Travelers can also obtain up to 3,780 Primogems, which is 23 additional pulls, if they have the Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription. Furthermore, purchasing the paid version of the Battle Pass will give another eight pulls.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

