Genshin Impact main theme had lyrics before final release, hidden official video reveals

A hidden video on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel contains various versions of the main theme song. One of those variations has lyrics. As Travelers should know by now, the main login theme doesn't have any lyrics in the final version.

The famous saying "subject to change" exists for a reason. Content from an older game version can be altered before it's put out in the final product. Travelers curious to see the unlisted video from the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel will find it in the next section of this article.

The Genshin Impact main theme used to have lyrics

This video is unlisted, meaning that Travelers wouldn't usually be able to listen to it without a link. The above video embed should serve fine for the reader, although they should know that not all demos of the main theme shown here include somebody singing.

Here are some timestamps relevant to the above video:

The actual lyrics section of the main theme that Genshin Impact players never hear in the live version of the game happens in the Night - V3 version, which starts at 4:36 in the above YouTube video. These lyrics are in traditional Chinese, to which Yu-Peng Chen, the composer of this song, later states:

"In the end I decided to do away with the lyrics, as they didn't sound quite right and contained inconsistencies in detail. I tried instead changing "ah" to a more gentle "ooh" in mezzo-soprano. The deeper, steadier sound added a holy air to the gracefulness of previous versions, fitting perfectly with the night login screen visuals."

The Day - V5 and Night - V4 songs are the ones that Genshin Impact players know and love since they play in the live version of the game.

Reposts of the singing variation of the main theme

On June 15, 2022, Ubatcha - Genshin Archive uploaded the song with unused lyrics. Despite being nearly two years older, this particular video has more views than the previous one. However, that's because this one isn't unlisted compared to the version found on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

The reception to this unused song is pretty positive, with examples of YouTube comments including:

"This cant be unused, its just too good. Im guessing they're going to save it for a future archon quest when we get flashbacks or smth." by Weirded

"Imagine if this played during the credits of Genshin/login after completing Genshin?" by Uzumazin / うずマジン

"Imagine this piece being played at Celestia" by Yaaa

"Sounds like maybe some French German or Latin giving me major nier vibes from these vocals, and i absolutely love it <3" by Gundum Tsukiyomi

Whether this unused main theme ever ends up being used again in a future patch of Genshin Impact remains to be seen. It's a well-received song, but it may never see the light of day on the login screen compared to the main themes players hear today.

