Genshin Impact makes a whopping $400 Million in 2 months on Mobile

In about two months of its release on mobile, Genshin Impact has raked in almost $400 million in revenue.

These are pretty big numbers, especially for a game that has only recently been released on mobile. $400 million in two months means a rough average of around $6.66 million a day. What makes this even more impressive is that Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game.

How did Genshin Impact generate so much revenue?

It is common knowledge for everyone that keeps up with video game releases that Genshin Impact is a free to play game. However, since it's a gacha game, all the revenue that the game earns is via microtransactions.

Image via Sensor Tower

Players can spend money and buy Genshin gems which can be converted to Primo Gems which can then be converted into Acquaint Fates or Intertwined Fates. These fates can be then used to obtain wishes for improved characters and weapons.

It is worth noting that the drop rates for high rated equipment aren't really high, so players who spend money in the game may have to spend a lot to obtain these weapons and characters.

There is a pity system in place which grants players the weapons or the characters they are looking for but that kicks in after a lot of tries. Players who don't want to spend too much cash in-game can choose to use some wish simulators to check out the drop rates of particular weapons and characters before actually going for it in-game.

Advertisement

Dear Travelers:



The Beginners' Wish is available! Win new characters, grab new weapons, and assemble your dream team!



In this wish, 10-wish sets cost 20% less Acquaint Fate, and your first 10-wish set is guaranteed to include "Chivalric Blossom" Noelle(Geo)!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/a6kJYWPqk4 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 28, 2020

Genshin Impact draws the highest revenue from China, with a total of $120 million originating from China alone. Japan and The United States of America follow in second and third place with $98 million and $74 million in revenue respectively.

It's quite surprising to see that Genshin Impact generated so much revenue. It even ranked above PUBG Mobile, a game with a large player base across the globe. 2020 is a year of surprises. No one really expected Genshin Impact to earn this much in such a short time. But miHoYo seems to have found a formula for success that may continue to subvert expectations.