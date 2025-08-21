Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 1 guide

The Mementos of Teyvat is a recurring photo-taking event in Genshin Impact, and it's back in version 5.8. The new iteration of the event is called Prelude of the Frozen Veil, and once again, you must take photographs of different locations based on the photo requirements. There are six stages, and two photo-taking spots will be unlocked on each of the first six days after the start of the event.

This article will guide you on how to complete the day one objectives in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 1 - Flame of Contention

Flame of Contention location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo-taking spot is located near the event quest location in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Stand inside the photo-taking spot and open the inventory to equip Paimon's Kamera. Next, activate the Kamera and adjust the angle and other settings according to your liking.

Click the pictures (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the requirements for the first photograph:

Character must wield the power of Pyro.

Use an Elemental Skill.

In the designated area.

You can see the requirement completion under the mini-map on the left side of the screen. Once everything is cleared, take the photo to complete the challenge. You will get the following rewards:

Primogem x30

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 1 - Paper Theater

Talk to Kinich in Guiztli Ridge (Image via HoYoverse)

The next photo-taking spot is in Guiztli Ridge. Head there and talk to Kinich before agreeing to take a photo.

Use a Natlan character for the photo (Image via HoYoverse)

Adjust all the Kamera settings the way you like them and enter photo-taking mode. Listed below are all the requirements for the picture:

Character is from Natlan or is the Traveler.

17:00 - 22:00

In the designated area

Use any Natlan character and adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 5 pm and 10 pm. Finally, take the photo to complete the second challenge. This will give you the following rewards:

Primogem x30

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

This concludes the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil day one guide. The event will be available until September 1, 2025, so make sure to complete it in time for the free rewards.

