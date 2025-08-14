Genshin Impact 5.8 second half: Events, banners, and countdown

Genshin Impact version 5.8's second half is scheduled for release on August 19, 2025, and will feature two rerun banners along with new events. Interestingly, Chasca and Mualani will have their first rerun banners, and their signature weapons will also be featured on the weapon banner during Phase 2 of v5.8.

This article provides the date, time, and countdown for the release of Genshin Impact 5.8's second half. We have also mentioned details regarding its banners and events.

Genshin Impact 5.8 second half: Release schedule for all servers

Genshin Impact 5.8 second half release schedule and countdown (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half of the version 5.8 update will be released globally on August 19, 2025, and the second half banners will be available in-game till September 9, 2025. Based on previous trends, we can expect these banners to arrive on the Asia servers first, followed by those for Europe, and then, finally, the American servers.

However, the release dates for these banners might be different for players, based on their regions. Let's take a look at the timings and countdowns for all servers:

Asia server

The Phase 2 banners for version 5.8 will be released on August 19, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8). Here is a countdown to help you keep track of the time left until the release of the second half of version 5.8:

Europe server

Players on the Europe servers will have to wait a bit longer for the release of the rerun banners in the second half of version 5.8. These banners should go live on August 19, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1). Here's the time left for the release of version 5.8's second half:

America server

The Phase 2 character and weapons banners for players on the America server are supposed to be released on August 19, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5). Here's a countdown for the time left until the release of the second half of version 5.8:

Genshin Impact 5.8 second half: Banners and event schedule

Banner details

Chasca and Mualani will have their first rerun banner in Phase 2 of version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced that Chasca and Mualani will have their character rerun banners during the second half of version 5.8. The details regarding the 4-star characters and weapons on these banners have also been announced.

Chasca is a versatile Anemo main DPS unit who can be used in various teams. Furthermore, she is also relatively easy to build, as she only needs Attack, Crit rate, and Crit damage stats. You can also use the Obsidian Codex artifact set to ease some of her Crit rate requirements.

Mualani is a Hydro main DPS who specializes in single-target scenarios. Although her damage falls off a bit in AoE-related content, she can still deal high damage numbers due to her talent multipliers. Most of her team comps revolve around the Vaporize reaction to maximize her damage. She can also use the Obsidian Codex artifact set to ease her Crit rate requirements.

Phase 2 character banners:

Chasc a (5-star Anemo Bow)

a (5-star Anemo Bow) Mualani (5-star Hydro Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro Catalyst) Bennett (4-star Pyro Sword)

(4-star Pyro Sword) Ororon (4-star Electro Bow)

(4-star Electro Bow) Ifa (4-star Anemo Catalyst)

Phase 2 weapon banners:

Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Flower-Wreathed Feathers (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Waveriding Whirl (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Fruitful Hook (4-star Claymore)

Events schedule

The second half of version 5.8 features special events where players can obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mora upon completion. Here are the details:

Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil (August 21, 2025, to September 1, 2025)

(August 21, 2025, to September 1, 2025) Ley Line Overflow (September 1, 2025, to September 8, 2025)

