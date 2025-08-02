Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025: Enemies, buffs, and best characters

Imaginarium Theater (IT) is a special endgame content in Genshin Impact that resets on the first day of every month. It has various modes in which you can participate to obtain rewards, including Primogems, Character talent materials, Mora, and more.

Ad

IT's August 2025 season features the Electro, Cryo, and Anemo elements. You can only use characters from these elements in this game mode.

This article provides important details regarding the August 2025 Imaginarium Theater game mode in Genshin Impact, shedding light on the boss lineups, buffs, and best characters to use.

Also read: Genshin Impact Ayar Heroes' Cup chests and achievement guide

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025

Enemy lineup

Ad

Trending

Enemy lineup for Imaginarium Theater August 2025 season in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain all rewards from the Imaginarium Theater, you will need to complete the Visionary mode, which features 10 different stages. That said, to participate in this mode, you should have 22 characters whose level is at least 70. You can also invite support characters from your friends, which could help you in certain stages.

Ad

Although the enemy lineup in each stage can vary, the boss stages in the IT mode will be the same for all players. If you select the Visionary Mode, these are the stages in which you will need to defeat these bosses:

Act 3: Level 90 Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Level 90 Jadeplume Terrorshroom Act 6: Level 92 Perpetual Mechanical Array

Level 92 Perpetual Mechanical Array Act 8: Level 95 Maguu Kenki

Level 95 Maguu Kenki Act 10: Level 100 Solitary Suanni

You will need to use Electro characters to deal with the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in Act 3. Since this boss is weak against Electro Elemental damage, you can clear this stage faster if you use units such as Yae Miko, Fischl, Raiden Shogun, Clorinde, or Keqing.

Ad

The next boss that you will face in Act 6 is Perpetual Mechanical Array. This enemy does not have any special weaknesses that you can exploit. So, you can use any team in this stage. However, the boss has a lot of Physical Resistance, so you might not be able to use characters such as Eula or Freminet.

In Act 8, you will have to defeat the Maguu Kenki boss. This is another boss that has no specific weaknesses. You can complete this stage faster if you use characters that have high movement abilities. Varesa, Chasca, Clorinde, and Wanderer are some good DPS units who can clear this stage easily.

Ad

Lastly, you will have to defeat the Solitary Suanni in Act 10. There are two ways to reduce the high resistance of this boss. First, you can trigger the Shatter reaction when the boss is in its special phase using characters like Wriothesley, Eula, Freminet, or Chongyun. During this phase, you will also get a notification on your screen, so you can use that timing to trigger the Shatter reaction on the boss.

Ad

The second way is to deal Melt damage to the boss while it's in the special state. However, to deal such damage, the only Pyro character you can bring to the August 2025 IT is Gaming, and that too, only if you have him built. You can try to save him for this stage if you do not have characters like Wriothesley, Eula, Freminet, or Chongyun.

After dealing damage to the boss in these ways, it will be paralyzed. Now, its resistance to Elemental damage will be significantly reduced. Keep in mind that you will have to defeat each stage under specific time limits to gain Stellas. To obtain the additional rewards of the IT game mode, you will have to get 9 Stellas.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Aloha's Alpaca Park puzzle guide

Buffs

Brilliant Blessings for the Imaginarium Theater August 2025 season (Image via HoYoverse)

All opening characters in the August 2025 Imaginarium Theater season in Genshin Impact get the Fantastical Blessing, which is:

Ad

"After the opening characters join your party, Max HP, ATK, and DEF are increased by 20%".

Since this buff increases the base stats of your characters, it will be helpful to increase their damage in the IT and the open world. After completing each stage in this game mode, you will receive a special currency called Fantasia Flowers. You can use them to get new characters or to unlock powerful buffs.

Ad

The Superconduct buffs will be beneficial for Physical main DPS characters such as Eula and Freminet. Furthermore, depending on the upgrade you select, you can also increase the Cryo and Electro damage of your characters.

The Frostsquall and Stormgale blessings will be helpful if you are using characters like Yumemizuki Mizuki, Sucrose, Lan Yan, or Ifa, along with other Cryo or Electro units.

The IT game mode has some unique reaction effects that you can unlock by increasing the levels of the Brilliant Blessings. Ensure that you upgrade these reactions in the lower acts, which will help you clear the early stages easily.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Sunspray Summer Resort character locations

Recommended characters

Opening characters for the Imaginarium Theater August 2025 season in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

In the August 2025 IT season, you can only use characters from the Electro, Cryo, and Anemo elements. This mode also has a unique mechanism called Special Guest Stars, using which you can invite some limited characters from other elements. However, you will need to build and own these units. The Special Guest Stars for the August 2025 IT season are Neuvillette, Nahida, Gaming, and Xingqiu.

Ad

Here are some of the best characters to clear the newest season of Imaginarium Theater:

Varesa (5-star Electro Catalyst)

(5-star Electro Catalyst) Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword)

(5-star Electro Sword) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro Polearm)

(5-star Electro Polearm) Yae Miko (5-star Electro Catalyst)

(5-star Electro Catalyst) Ineffa (5-star Electro Polearm)

(5-star Electro Polearm) Ororon (4-star Electro Bow)

(4-star Electro Bow) Fischl (4-star Electro Bow)

(4-star Electro Bow) Beidou (4-star Electro Claymore)

(4-star Electro Claymore) Skirk (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Escoffier (5-star Cryo Polearm)

(5-star Cryo Polearm) Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst)

(5-star Cryo Catalyst) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Eula (5-star Cryo Claymore)

(5-star Cryo Claymore) Ganyu (5-star Cryo Bow)

(5-star Cryo Bow) Kaeya (4-star Cryo Sword)

(4-star Cryo Sword) Rosaria (4-star Cryo Polearm)

(4-star Cryo Polearm) Chasca (5-star Anemo Bow)

(5-star Anemo Bow) Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo Sword)

(5-star Anemo Sword) Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst)

(5-star Anemo Catalyst) Xiao (5-star Anemo Polearm)

(5-star Anemo Polearm) Venti (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-star Anemo Catalyst)

(5-star Anemo Catalyst) Sucrose (4-star Anemo Catalyst)

(4-star Anemo Catalyst) Lan Yan (4-star Anemo Catalyst)

Also read: Genshin Impact sues Temu for fake collaboration, gets over $130,000 in compensation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.