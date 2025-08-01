Genshin Impact Aloha's Alpaca Park puzzle guide

Aloha in Genshin Impact is an NPC that runs an Alpaca Park in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. You can find him in Colorfall Cliffs. Help him by defeating the Fatui Skirmishers and painting his alpaca dolls according to the customers' demands. Completing this challenge will reward you with a Common Chest and an Exquisite Chest.
This article will guide you to Aloha's Alpaca Park's location and explain how to solve the puzzle in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: Aloha's Alpaca Park puzzle location and guide
Aloha's Alpaca Park location
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Use the western teleport waypoint in Colorfall Cliffs and go straight to enter the Alpaca Park.
Defeat the Fatui Skirmishers and talk to Aloha
You will find three Fatui Skirmishers "attacking" Aloha, and defeating them will trigger a cutscene. Once you're talking to Aloha, you will get a Common Chest, worth two Primogems.
Paint the alpaca dolls for the customers
Advance the in-game time by one day to start the second phase of the puzzle. This time, you must help Aloha by painting all the alpaca dolls based on his customers' demand. Indwell the nearby Asha and follow these steps:
- Left - Blue color
- Center - Red color
- Right - Yellow color
Once you've colored all three, the kid NPC on the right will make two more demands. This time, use the blue color for the Saurian doll and red for the balloon.
Also read: Ayar Heroes' Cup chests and achievement guide
Paint the dolls for the Fatui Skirmishers
Once you've painted the kid NPC's dolls, the three Fatui Skirmishers will return to clarify that there was a misunderstanding. They'll reveal that they only wanted the dolls as souvenirs and had no intention of fighting Aloha.
Finally, you must paint the three alpaca dolls according to their color scheme:
- Yellow color for Geochanter Bracers
- Red color for Pyroslinger Bracers
- Blue color for Hydrogunner Legionnaires
Once that is done, the Fatui will leave, and you will get the Exquisite Chest reward.
This concludes the Aloha's Alpaca Park puzzle guide.
Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations
- Disappeared Dolls challenge guide: Location, rewards, and how to solve
- How to Decorate the Foamflower Fields in Colorfall Cliffs
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal locations
- All Landmark Memento locations in Easybreeze Holiday Resort
- How to unlock all Asha color paints in Genshin Impact
- Genshin Impact 5.8 recipes list and how to obtain
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.