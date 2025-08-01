Genshin Impact Aloha's Alpaca Park puzzle guide

Aloha in Genshin Impact is an NPC that runs an Alpaca Park in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. You can find him in Colorfall Cliffs. Help him by defeating the Fatui Skirmishers and painting his alpaca dolls according to the customers' demands. Completing this challenge will reward you with a Common Chest and an Exquisite Chest.

This article will guide you to Aloha's Alpaca Park's location and explain how to solve the puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Aloha's Alpaca Park puzzle location and guide

Aloha's Alpaca Park location

Location of Aloha's Alpaca Park (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the western teleport waypoint in Colorfall Cliffs and go straight to enter the Alpaca Park.

Defeat the Fatui Skirmishers and talk to Aloha

A Common Chest reward for rescuing Aloha (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find three Fatui Skirmishers "attacking" Aloha, and defeating them will trigger a cutscene. Once you're talking to Aloha, you will get a Common Chest, worth two Primogems.

Paint the alpaca dolls for the customers

Paint all three dolls as per the requests (Image via HoYoverse)

Advance the in-game time by one day to start the second phase of the puzzle. This time, you must help Aloha by painting all the alpaca dolls based on his customers' demand. Indwell the nearby Asha and follow these steps:

Left - Blue color

Center - Red color

Right - Yellow color

Once you've colored all three, the kid NPC on the right will make two more demands. This time, use the blue color for the Saurian doll and red for the balloon.

Paint the dolls for the Fatui Skirmishers

Once you've painted the kid NPC's dolls, the three Fatui Skirmishers will return to clarify that there was a misunderstanding. They'll reveal that they only wanted the dolls as souvenirs and had no intention of fighting Aloha.

Finally, you must paint the three alpaca dolls according to their color scheme:

Yellow color for Geochanter Bracers

Red color for Pyroslinger Bracers

Blue color for Hydrogunner Legionnaires

Once that is done, the Fatui will leave, and you will get the Exquisite Chest reward.

This concludes the Aloha's Alpaca Park puzzle guide.

