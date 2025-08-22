Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 2 guide

The second part of the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event is now available in Genshin Impact. This time, you must take one picture in Fontaine near the Weeping Willow of the Lake and another with Freminet in Wavey Bay, Easybreeze Holiday Resort, while also completing the required objectives. Taking both photographs will give you up to 60 Primogems and some Mora.

Here's a guide on how to complete day two objectives of the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 2 - Weeping Willow of the Lake

Weeping Willow of the Lake location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo-taking spot on day two of the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil is in the Weeping Willow of the Lake. Once there, open your inventory and equip the event Kamera.

Use a Hydro character doing a Charged or Normal Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the requirements for the first photograph:

Character must wield the power of Hydro.

Character is using a Charged Attack or Normal Attack.

In the designated area.

Use any Hydro unit and do a Normal or Charged Attack before clicking the photograph. Completing the challenge will give you the following rewards:

Primogem x30

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

Also read: Genshin Impact Easybreeze Holiday Resort Pyroculus locations

Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 2 - Summer Sea Sauruses

Meet Freminet in Wavey Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

The second spot is in Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Teleport to the eastern waypoint in Wavey Bay and talk to Freminet to start taking the photographs.

Use a Fontainian character and wait for their idle animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Adjust the Kamera angles and other settings as you like and complete the following requirements:

Character is from Fontaine or is the Traveler

Character is in idle animation.

In designated area.

You can use the Traveler or any Fontainian character for this. Wait for them to enter their idle animation to take the photograph. You can also activate the interactive effects while you're at it. Doing so will summon a few Koholasaurus jumping out of the water in the background.

Completing the second challenge will give you the following rewards:

Primogem x30

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

This concludes the day two guide in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event.

