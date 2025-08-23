Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 3 guide

The day three objectives in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event are now available in Genshin Impact, with two new photo-taking spots. This time, you must take a photo of the large tree in Apam Wood, Sumeru, and of Tighnari, who is visiting the Easybreeze Holiday Resort, Natlan. Completing both challenges will give you 30 Primogems and some Mora each.
This article provides a simple guide on how to complete the day three challenges in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 3 - Apam Woods
The first photo-taking spot on the third day of this Genshin Impact event is in Apam Woods of Sumeru. Equip the Kamera and interact with the icon at the location to prepare for the photograph.
Listed below are all the requirements to take the photograph in Apam Woods:
- Character must wield the power of Dendro
- 23:00 - 03:00
- In designated area
Switch to any Dendro unit or the Traveler and adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 11 pm and 3 am to get the photograph. You will get the following rewards for completing the challenge:
- Primogem x30
- Mora x20000
- Hero's Wit x2
Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 3 - The Sun and Its Blossoms
The second challenge is called The Sun and Its Blossoms and is located west of the Easybreeze Market in Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Head to the location on the map and talk to Tighnari to prepare for the photograph.
Here are the requirements to take the second photograph on day three of the Mementos of Teyvat event:
- Weapon must be a Bow or the Traveler is present
- 12:00 - 14:00
- In designated area
This time, you must either bring the Traveler or any character who uses a Bow, such as Yelan, Ganyu, and Tighnari. Next, adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 12 pm and 4 pm and take the photo.
As a reward for completing the challenge, you will get the following rewards:
- Primogem x30
- Mora x20000
- Hero's Wit x2
That's all you need to do to complete the day three objectives in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event.
