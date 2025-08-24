Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 4 guide

The day four objectives in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event are available in Genshin Impact and are called the Wrath of the Earth and Amakane Fireworks. You can click new photos on Inazuma's Amakane Island and Natlan's Atocpan. Completing both challenges will give you rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and Heroes' Wit.
Here is a guide on how to complete the day four challenges in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 4 - Wrath of the Earth
The first photo-taking spot on day four of the Mementos of Teyvat event is located in Atocpan. Use the northeastern waypoint in Atocpan and go south to find the photo spot. Equip the event Kamera and prepare to take the picture.
To complete the first challenge, you must clear the following requirements:
- Character must wield the power of Electro.
- Character is using Charged Attack or Normal Attack.
- In designated area.
Use any Electro character and use their Normal or Charged Attack before taking the photo. This will complete the first challenge, and you will get the following rewards:
- Primogem x30
- Mora x20000
- Hero's Wit x2
Genshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 4 - Amakane Fireworks
The second photo-taking spot is on Amakane Island in Inazuma. Head to the festival area and meet Yoimiya to prepare for the photograph.
Listed below are the requirements for the second photo on day four of the Mementos of Teyvat - Prelude of the Frozen Veil event in Genshin Impact 5.8:
- Character is from Inazuma or is the Traveler
- 20:00 - 00:00
- In designated area.
Switch to any Inazuma character or bring out the Traveler and adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 8 pm and 12 am. Finally, take the photograph to complete the challenge. You will get the following as a reward:
- Primogem x30
- Mora x20000
- Hero's Wit x2
That concludes the Wrath of the Earth and Amakane Fireworks guide in the Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil event.
